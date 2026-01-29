Beechworth’s Gwen Gray receives Indigo Shire’s 2026 Citizen of the Year award

Longtime Beechworth resident Gwen Gray OAM is honoured to receive Indigo Shire’s 2026 Citizen of the Year award. Mrs Gray’s outstanding and incredible service to her community was recognised in Monday’s presentation held for Beechworth’s Australia Day celebrations at the local Soldiers Memorial Hall. In her address to the gathering, Mrs Gray said growing up with her father as a primary school teacher and moving around the state, the family had lived in many places, but nowhere like "beautiful Beechworth". “The community embraced me and my family, and I'm proud to have them here with me today,” she said. “We've seen Beechworth grow, we have been part of it, and I'm honoured about that. “I have three children and their families, a grandson and a great grandson here today, and I'm very proud of them and the way they have fitted into their own communities. “It’s a trait we all need to adopt to be proud of where we are, and I think Indigo Shire is the best part of the state.” Indigo Shire Councillor John Harvey said he was privileged and honoured to present the award to someone who has been a lifelong supporter of, and tireless fighter for, the Beechworth community. “Gwen has given the community more than six decades of dedicated service as both a leader and a volunteer,” he said. Some of her many contributions to this community include founding the local Girl Guides and serving as a cub and district leader for 45 years. “Gwen managed a community op shop for a decade, raised thousands of dollars for the Red Cross and was president of the Zwar Kindergarten,” Mr Harvey said. “She was also an organiser of the lawn tennis club tournament for 30 years and a member of various school committees. “This is not a complete list of what Gwen has done and even to this day, she continues her dedication to our community teaching life skills to young people and supporting those in need. “I can also say from personal experience that she has done her best to keep Indigo Shire 'honest' over the years." Cr Harvey said Gwen was appointed as a member of the Order of Australia in 2006 for her service and dedication to the community. The 91-year-old thanked everyone who had supported her along the way, stating one person does not do everything. “You might be the figurehead for a while, but you have a wonderful team of volunteers who have a love for what they're doing,” she said. “Beechworth has needed them, and I think we have a lot to be proud of with the service we see through many people and groups in Beechworth. “I've been here for 70 years trying to do my best, and I've seen some wonderful things happen in Beechworth because of people who are sitting here today. “They have been putting their best foot forward and developing things for our youth right through to our seniors. “Thank you very much for this honour and it’s something that I treasure very much.” Mayor Sophie Price said Mrs Gray embodied the spirit of selfless service and quiet leadership. “Her decades of dedication to enriching the lives of others are nothing short of extraordinary,” she said. Mrs Gray has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.