Fundraiser with garden inspiration

People have the chance to be inspired by four stunning gardens with spring splendour open to visitors next Saturday 14 November from 10am to 4pm. The fundraising event hosted by the Indigo Atauro Island Friendship Group will help support its projects including dental, tertiary education and sanitation. Among Beechworth gardens will be a 25-year-old eclectic one and another with exotic plants at one of the town’s oldest residences. Another garden will open from 12pm to 7pm with wine uncorked for sunset drinks on the veranda. A Stanley woodland garden with rambling paths and a mixture of exotics, natives and stunning trees adds to the mix. Friendship Group president Libby Hosking said a first-time project started around 12 months ago supported the purchase of dental equipment. “The Australian and East Timor Dental Association asked for our help,” she said. “Australian dentists volunteer their time and mentor local people as well as provide dental procedures,” she said. The volunteers support local dental therapists with training, mentoring and provision of essential equipment and materials. “They set up dental clinics around Timor-Leste and last year visited Atauro Island, and were shocked at the lack of dental facilities,” Libby said. “They are helping the country and work together with the Timor-Leste government and Rotary International. “The need is great and we have allocated funds and waiting for equipment that can be repurposed to be found. “This year we have 14 students including two who have just graduated and need to raise $40,000 as costs have increased for the program from around $30,000 in previous years. “Some students have individual sponsorships but most of our supporters donate what they can afford.” Libby said education is significant to support as it’s known that education builds capacity in a developing and poor country. “It’s important we help build skills that then builds capacity of the country as a whole,” she said. “A total of 37 students have been supported since the program started in 2010 and 21 graduates." Graduates work in a variety of fields including nursing, civil engineering, teaching in local schools, hospitality, agriculture, forestry and as laboratory assistants. Many work on the island or in Dili who now support their families to go to school. “We’re also working on further developing our composting toilet program with communities on the island,” Libby said. Libby said a training program for the use of donated electric sewing machines is being created working with social enterprise Boneca. “Most of the women are using pedal machines,” she said. The Boneca de Atauro co-operative is a community-based enterprise supporting women and their local community. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/beechworth-open-gardens for more information and where tickets can be purchased. Maps can be collected as well as tickets purchased on the day from 9.30 am at Quercus Beechworth, 26 Ford Street.