Field grows for seat of Benambra ahead of November state election

Benambra’s state election field is beginning to take shape with a new MP set to take the seat by the end of November. Liberal candidate Steve Martin and Independent Lachlan McKeeman have been out on the campaign trails for some weeks, but they have been joined by a host of recently announced candidates looking to challenge them in the polls. Perhaps their biggest challenger was announced last week with One Nation naming Kellie Sheppard as their representative for Benambra. The party has surged in popularity over the past 12 months and have named candidates in a majority of Victorian seats. It will be the first time in their history they will be contesting the seat of Benambra. Ms Sheppard said her advocacy for youth, health and regional resources drove her to stepping up and running for the seat. “Dedicated to service since my early teens, it became obvious to me that the only avenue I had to affect any real change for my own and others' children and the wider community as a whole, was to put my hand up to represent them in state parliament,” she said. “One Nation were the only party that made any sense to me to align with. “The only party truly listening to the needs of Victorians and, as a result of doing so, the only party with a clear and detailed series of actionable steps to restore prosperity to our once great state and its residents.” Ms Sheppard said key community issues she wished to address included mental health service access across the Benambra region, a commitment to reach a solution on the Albury Wodonga Hospital debate and education. She was a long-term freelance writer and lives in the bordering Ovens Valley electorate. Ms Sheppard formerly ran a small lifestyle farm in Osbornes Flat. One Nation will be holding a local campaign launch in Bundalong on Sunday with Ms Sheppard joining Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel and One Nation Victoria leader Warren Pickering. The Greens will also be holding their campaign launch this weekend in Beechworth after it was announced local Graham Parton would be their candidate for the election. Mr Parton is a history advocate and tour guide of the Old Beechworth Gaol and was also a candidate for the 2024 Indigo Shire Council elections. For the second straight election Mike Fuery from Wodonga will stand for the Animal Justice Party with Alex Vangalen, also from Wodonga, to run with Victorian Socialists. Current Liberal MP Bill Tilley, who has been in the seat for the past 20 years, is not re-contesting this election, retiring from politics due to health reasons. The Liberal Party have held the seat for the past 50 years. Victorian election nominations are open from 4 November until 9 November, with early voting to open on 18 November.