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Field grows for seat of Benambra ahead of November state election

<p>ORANGE WAVE: Kellie Sheppard was announced as the One Nation Benambra candidate last week among a growing field prior to November\\'s election. </p>\\n
<p>ORANGE WAVE: Kellie Sheppard was announced as the One Nation Benambra candidate last week among a growing field prior to November\\'s election. </p>\\n

ORANGE WAVE: Kellie Sheppard was announced as the One Nation Benambra candidate last week among a growing field prior to November's election.

Six candidates have announced their contention for the electorate
Bailey Zimmermann
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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