Spring Ditch is back

Spring Ditch music festival is back on Saturday, 7 March, set against the stunning backdrop of Stanley in Victoria’s North East High Country. The festival will showcase an exciting lineup of talented Australian artists, bringing live music and vibrant energy to this picturesque rural village. With strong involvement from local businesses and community groups, the event aims to deliver widespread benefits — from fundraising opportunities to boosting visitation throughout Stanley and the surrounding region. Organiser Lex Fletcher said the eclectic lineup this year includes all-female mariachi trailblazers Queen of Hearts, Yorta Yorta artist DRMNGNOW, and the irresistible 60s-inspired ska grooves of The Skabhangers. "From Melbourne, The Lulublues bring their soulful blues swagger, while Amaya Laucirica will enchant with her lush dream-pop soundscapes," he said. "Keeping spirits high, the one and only MC John Walker joins once again — actor, storyteller, and all-round legend — alongside the perennial party hero DJ Jane Doe, dropping the perfectly timed bangers that keep the Ditch moving. "And making his long-awaited debut behind the decks, DJ Prof, a true Spring Ditch original, steps into the spotlight for a set that’s bound to become Stanley folklore." Between band performances, families can enjoy a range of fun activities inspired by the beloved Stanley New Year’s Sports Day, which ran for an incredible 145 consecutive years before finishing in 1995. These engaging events will include local performances on The Jamswells Stage, and Chainsaw Art by Kevin Duffy. Visitors can also take part in the exciting Golden Gumboot Throw, Spinning Wheel and Raffle Fundraisers, Golf Putting, and Spring Ditch Tennis Try Outs. The historic 1937 Pavilion will play host to a uniquely curated exhibition by The Stanley Athenaeum, The Kids Olympiad, and The Kids Are Alright Fun Zone featuring Cats Pyjamas, Stanley Playgroup, and Forever Young Creative Kids. Nestled just below the snowline at around 800 metres elevation and only a short drive from historic Beechworth, Stanley has transformed from its bustling gold rush days — when it was home to 6000 residents and 19 hotels — into a peaceful village of fewer than 400 people. Today, Stanley is renowned for its cool-climate produce, including apples and chestnuts cherries, berries and hazelnuts, all nurtured by its rich red soil. The nearby and once busy mining gully of Spring Ditch, is now a tranquil wetland surrounded by scenic walking trails, a delightful swimming hole called barge Dam and rich local history. "Combined with Stanley’s warm hospitality, farm gates, and the welcoming Stanley Pub, the Spring Ditch festival promises a weekend of great music, family fun, and a true taste of country life in a great little community," Lex said. Tickets available at https://events.humanitix.com/spring-ditch-2026. Check out the ‘Spring Ditch’ Facebook event page or website for more information. Spring Ditch is proudly supported by Indigo Shire Council, Tanswell’s Hotel, Bendigo Bank, Cadell Food Service, Beechworth Sand & Soil & Taylors Transport, Beechworth Bakery, Alpine Cider (Nightingale Bros), Beechworth Honey, HVP Plantations, Beechworth Mitre 10, Last St Brewery, High Grove Berries, The Stanley Pub, Property Collective Real Estate, Lucas Mill, Lake Sambell Caravan Park, and more. "We are also very grateful for the vast number of businesses from the Stanley, Beechworth and surrounding communities who have donated goods for the fundraising efforts we will have running on the day," Lex said. All proceeds will go directly to a range of local community organisations.