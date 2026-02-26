Social media
Home page>News>Events>Spring Ditch is back
Events

Spring Ditch is back

<p>LIVE TALENT: The Spring Ditch festival will showcase an exciting lineup of talented artists, including Queen of Hearts (pictured), bringing live music and vibrant energy to Stanely. </p>\\n
<p>LIVE TALENT: The Spring Ditch festival will showcase an exciting lineup of talented artists, including Queen of Hearts (pictured), bringing live music and vibrant energy to Stanely. </p>\\n

LIVE TALENT: The Spring Ditch festival will showcase an exciting lineup of talented artists, including Queen of Hearts (pictured), bringing live music and vibrant energy to Stanely.

Spring Ditch is set to run next month with an exciting lineup of talented Australian artists
Jordan Duursma
February 26, 2026 • 04:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Dive‑in movie nights set to make a splash in Beechworth and Rutherglen

2

Beechworth to Bridge Walk for Suicide plots a new route to Stanley

3

New year, new skills with Indigo U3A

4

Regions’ winemakers celebrate success

5

Spring tasting draws interstate wine lovers

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back