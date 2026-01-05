All Indigo U3A members and interested community members are invited to attend the annual Enrolment and Information Expo on Tuesday, 13 January from 10:00am – 12:00pm at the Beechworth Memorial Hall.

It is a great opportunity to find out about course offerings in the year ahead, to meet tutors/group leaders and to chat with them about courses that you are interested in.

The morning is also a good time to catch up with other members after the summer break and meet new members.

Helpers will be available for online enrolment help if you need it and our treasurer will also be available for anyone who wishes to pay their subscription on the day, payment by card or by cash.