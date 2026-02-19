Social media
Home page>News>Events>Dive‑in movie nights set...
Events

Dive‑in movie nights set to make a splash in Beechworth and Rutherglen

<p>AUSSIE FILM: The outdoor events will feature a screening of Kangaroo, a heart\\u2011warming Australian film that follows an unexpected friendship and the rescue of orphaned joeys in the Outback. </p>\\n
<p>AUSSIE FILM: The outdoor events will feature a screening of Kangaroo, a heart\\u2011warming Australian film that follows an unexpected friendship and the rescue of orphaned joeys in the Outback. </p>\\n

AUSSIE FILM: The outdoor events will feature a screening of Kangaroo, a heart‑warming Australian film that follows an unexpected friendship and the rescue of orphaned joeys in the Outback.

Local families are invited to enjoy a summer evening by the pool
February 19, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Beechworth to Bridge Walk for Suicide plots a new route to Stanley

2

New year, new skills with Indigo U3A

3

Regions’ winemakers celebrate success

4

Spring tasting draws interstate wine lovers

5

Agricultural show another fabulous success

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back