Dive‑in movie nights set to make a splash in Beechworth and Rutherglen

Local families are invited to enjoy a summer evening by the pool as Rutherglen and Beechworth gear up to host a pair of dive‑in movie nights later this month. The outdoor events will feature a screening of Kangaroo, a heart‑warming Australian film that follows an unexpected friendship and the rescue of orphaned joeys in the Outback. The film blends stunning outback scenery with an uplifting message about wildlife conservation, making it a perfect family‑friendly choice for a summer evening. Attendees can cool off with a swim before settling in to watch the film under the stars. The first movie night will take place at Rutherglen Pool on Friday, 27 February from 5pm, with a second screening to follow at Beechworth Pool on Saturday, 28 February from 5pm. Season Pass holders will enjoy free entry to the events, while standard pool admission fees will apply for all other visitors. Organisers have advised that lap swimming will be unavailable during the movie. Residents are encouraged to bring their families, pack their picnic rugs, and enjoy a relaxed night of entertainment by the water. For more information visit Indigo Shire Council's Facebook page.