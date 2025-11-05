Wine lovers from around the region and interstate had a chance to sip a variety of locally produced wines at a spring tasting by local vignerons on Saturday.

The event held by the Beechworth Vignerons Association (BVA) showcased flagship and limited release wines with the first spring tasting since 2019 at the Soldiers’ Memorial Hall.

BVA president Jeremy Schmölzer said a one-only autumn tasting held last year had celebrated the harvest at that time.

Among wine lovers was Yackandandah’s John Burton, who enjoyed the tasting with the aim of adding a selection to his cellar.

“The Beechworth region produces some excellent wines and it's a good opportunity for them to raise their profile,” he said.

The first-time visitor with his partner said the pair would certainly be returning next year.

A newcomer to winemaking Will Sargent with his HISC (Highly Irregular Stone Cottage Wines) label said the exposure to the public was fantastic.

“I came here in 2019 as a as a taster, so to come back and exhibit is a real privilege,” he said.

“I'm among friends here who helped me with advice and expertise that I gratefully received to get wine on the table and to the tasting.

“I work part-time as a winemaker and a doctor and I'm lucky enough to have the time to do both.”

Mr Schmölzer said the event gave people a great opportunity to see vignerons together in one location.

He said Beechworth is unique with mostly small grower and wine maker families compared to many other bigger wine regions.

“We have a detailed scale of winemaking also reflected in our in our terroir, soils and our growing conditions,” he said.

“A great thing about having all our wines together in one room is that Beechworth is a very diverse region.

“You can go from warmer climate Spanish varieties up to sparkling wines within about a 25-minute drive.

“There's not many places in the world where you can do that.”

Mr Schmölzer said on average the Beechworth wine region would be considered small and boutique in both Australia and around the world.

“There's a good cohort that turns up specifically for this event and we've also spoken to people from Sydney and Melbourne,” he said.

“We're encouraging people to see the wine tasting as an opportunity to not just only see our wines, but also to see some wines they might not be able to always get hold of.”

Around 22 vignerons from a group of more than 30 family owned and independent growers and producers participating in the event chatted to visitors about their wines.

Two masterclasses – a Chardonnay and a cool climate reds - were held on Sunday as well.