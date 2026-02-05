Beechworth to Bridge Walk for Suicide plots a new route to Stanley

Walking scenic trails in Victoria’s High Country from Beechworth to Yackandandah and Beechworth to Stanley, hundreds of people will come together to walk, talk, remember loved ones, and connect without the stigma that often surrounds suicide and mental illness. Beechworth to Bridge (B2B) is not a race, fun run or fundraiser — it’s about walking, talking and supporting. That’s what more than 250 people did in 2024, and around 300 people did in 2025, with numbers continuing to grow each year. B2B president Lisa Cartledge said the event continues to grow because it offers something many people don’t find elsewhere: the chance to have honest conversations with people who truly “get it”. “For much of my life, suicide was treated like the elephant in the room — something people felt uncomfortable talking about,” she said. “B2B creates a space where people can walk together, talk openly, and remember their loved ones without shame or awkwardness. It’s about connection, understanding, and knowing you’re not alone.” Despite the subject matter, B2B days are not sullen or heavy with grief, they are welcoming, supportive and enjoyable, and participants don’t need to be fitness fanatics to take part. Each day begins with warm-ups to music and a friendly introduction to the support crew. Walkers are supported along the way with portable toilets, drinking water, and even a minibus for anyone who needs a rest. The walk continues through peaceful forest trails to generous morning teas and scenic rail paths, finishing with lunch at the day’s destination. Beechworth to Bridge began in 2018, when Ms Cartledge brought together a committee of people affected by suicide loss and walked from Beechworth to the Sydney Harbour Bridge to encourage open conversations about suicide and mental health. Registrations are now open, with more information available at www.b2b.org.au.