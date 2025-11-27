Judges tasting a diversity of wines set the award scene for this year’s North East Victorian Wine Challenge (NEVWC) held at the Beechworth Soldiers’ Memorial Hall last week.

Some 315 entries were evaluated from across five renowned wine regions of North East Victoria – Alpine Valleys, Beechworth, Glenrowan, King Valley, and Rutherglen - highlighted remarkable depth, diversity, and talent of the regions’ winemakers.

Varieties stretched from sparkling Prosecco to the coveted Provenance classes.

Results reflected a vibrant and evolving wine landscape defined by innovation, character, and world-class craftsmanship.

Two and a half days of judging started last Wednesday with award presentations held last Friday afternoon with doors open for the celebration to the public.

Chief of judges Steve Flamsteed praised the calibre of entries, noting the increasingly sophisticated approach to regional expression.

“Every year we see the bar lift, but this year stood out,” Mr Flamsteed said.

“We saw 50 different varieties – the wines showed purity, balance, and a real sense of place.

“You can taste the confidence and maturity growing across all North East Victorian regions.”

King River Estate’s Flying Duck 2024 Shiraz produced in the King Valley clinched this year’s top honour ‘Best Wine of Show’ with the same wine scoring Best Red Table Wine and Best King Valley Wine.

King River Estate co-owner and viticulturist John Butler snagged the Viticulturist of Show Trophy.

This year’s challenge also marked a historic milestone with King Valley claiming the NEVWC Shield, awarded to the region with the highest aggregate points.

Mr Flamsteed said the show is unique from others as it’s across five important disparate wine regions.

“For example, we’re going from the warmer climate of Rutherglen with all its world class fortified wines through to Beechworth which has Shiraz and Chardonnay as specialties, where the climate is cooler and the soil is entirely different,” he said.

“The Upper King Valley and the Alpine valleys are super cool and have the highest vineyard elevations in Victoria."

Mr Flamsteed said the wine show played an important role in benchmarking against other wines.

He said another important factor when bronze, silver or gold medals are awarded means the wine has undergone further intensive steps in judging.

“If you get a trophy at this show, then that's outstanding as not only has the wine received gold, it's also regarded as the most outstanding example of that particular wine style,” he said.

Mr Flamsteed said two valuable masterclasses were also held – one in alternative varieties with vigneron Mark Walpole and another by winemaker Jen Pfeiffer on fortified wines.

Indigo Vineyard took out ‘Best Beechworth Wine’ sponsored by the Beechworth Vignerons Association for its Brokenwood Wines 2023 Indigo Vineyard Chardonnay.

“We grew the grapes in Indigo Vineyard, but the crew at Brokenwood Wines under Stuart Horton [chief winemaker] did a fantastic job putting together a brilliant wine,” thrilled Indigo Vineyard founder Rob Hawkings said.

Beechworth Vignerons president Jeremy Schmölzer said its great for the diverse wine regions with their extensive and expansive range of wines to come together.

Beechworth’s Andrew Field and Sandra Penhale had a chance to taste a variety of wines at the awards presentation.

“The wines we've tried have been absolutely outstanding and it’s a great event, “Mr Field said.

Beechworth’s Sue Berwick it was a gobsmacking number of a variety wines from extraordinary wineries.

“These wines would be some of the best in the state as well and with gold, silver and bronze medals in just about every class – it’s phenomenal,” she said.

Visit https://northeastvictorianwinechallenge.com.au/news/ to see the list of trophy winners.