A thrilled breeder won the Reserve Champion Bird of Show with her eight-month-old prized Gold Partridge Brahma rooster at the Rutherglen Agricultural Show (RAS) two weeks ago.

Mandy Russell from Boralma has been breeding the rather large species known for their docile nature for three years.

“I think everyone loves the backyard chicken and there's so many different varieties,” she said.

“RAS gets the kids involved too and they can bring their little backyard birds, get a ribbon, and go home with their photos and they just love it.”

The breeder was among eight winners across two categories with various champions – backyard and open - while four young people won different categories with their champion chooks too.

RAS president Greg Lumby said the poultry shed with 124 entries – up by around 25 per cent from last year - had been packed mid-morning with people drawn to see the exhibits.

Extra pens are planned next year for the climbing number of entries.

With the show another tremendous success, organisers estimated around 2000 visitors at any one time for most of the perfect sunny spring day with people coming and going.

“Last year’s show was big, but this year’s show has been the biggest one yet,” Mr Lumby said.

Among a huge variety of competitions, the young farmers cropping competition introduced for the first time had been a bit hit with 25 entries.

“Cattle leaders from schools did a great job and woodchoppers put on a great show for us this year too,” Mr Lumby said.

“We had barbeques, and the regular side show alley had been a big hit too.

“We also had more outdoor seating this year with tables and chairs with shading and umbrellas funded by a shire grant.

“We’ve had overwhelming community and business support, and we rely on sponsorship which has been fantastic again this year for the free show.

“We have a good energetic committee as well as volunteers and we couldn’t do it without them,”

Mr Lumby said the Beechworth Correctional Centre community team helped with showground preparations too using lawnmowers, whipper snippers and other tools.

“They were terrific,” he said.

With a jam-packed program full of events and activities people had a chance to have winning entries across a great range of competition categories.

These included showgoers/tiny tots, great teams challenge, dog high jumping, farm produce, fleeces, poultry and eggs, cattle, a pet parade and one for scarecrows as well as horse ring events.

A huge number of entries had also been received across a variety of different Hordern Pavilion exhibits stretching from decorative arrangements, homebrew/craft beer, baking and preserves, needlework, photography, art and craft and everything in between with many happy winners.

A Tony Reeckman Memorial Prize had also been introduced for the first time in memory of the Rutherglen farmer and cyclist who lost his life earlier this year.

“We’re very proud of our show and it’s future is looking bright,” Mr Lumby said.