Rutherglen community members had a chance to check out recently completed renovations at the local Rutherglen SES Unit shed on Sunday. Organisers said the event drew around 50 community members and guests visited the Rutherglen SES Unit to inspect the upgrades. “It was a relaxed drop-in day for the community to tour the upgraded facility and chat with the team,” Rutherglen SES controller Darren Trevaskis said, “We had a fantastic turnout of local leaders, SES and CFA officials and key people who made the project happen. “Indigo Shire Mayor Sophie Price as well as VICSES officials from the project management team attended and Brad Henderson from Northeast Builders who carried out the renovation work. “Work began on 11 May and took roughly six months to complete wrapping up just in time for the open day.” Mr Trevaskis said the SES unit received a major comfort and functionality upgrade with $64,000 funding from a Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP). “Our unit contributed an additional $15,000 from our own funds to bring the project to life,” he said. The controller said the upgrade included brand-new kitchen and bathroom facilities, a new communications room and new heating and cooling systems as well as graded insulation. “For our volunteers, this makes the headquarters significantly more comfortable,” Mr Trevaskis said. “The new insulation is crucial in helping to block out heavy noise during severe storm events which is right when our team is actively working inside the unit. “We’re better prepared to manage large severe weather events – before we couldn’t hear because of the heavy rain, the roof leaked and no insulation meant it was hot in summer and cold in winter." Mr Trevaskis said the revamp meant a safer, cleaner and more efficient environment for volunteers to work in, as well as supporting volunteers following difficult events such as car accidents. “It’s an SES unit to be proud of,” he said. The Rutherglen unit has 23 dedicated volunteer members while regular training nights are held with surrounding units from Chiltern, Benalla, Yarrawonga and Corowa.