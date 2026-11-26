Emergency Services

Upgrade boosts facilities for Rutherglen SES response

OPEN DOORS: Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price (left), Christine Pertzel and retired Rutherglen SES controller and unit life member Irene Cracknell (OAM) at last Sunday’s Open Day. PHOTOS: Margaret Meehan

The Rutherglen community had a chance to check out Rutherglen SES Unit shed upgrades on Sunday