A team of four Beechworth Secondary College (BSC) students at the end of last year had an exciting chance to step into ambassador shoes in a Model United Nations (UN) education event held at Government House.

BSC was invited to the special occasion in Melbourne on December 9 joining teams from another 24 secondary schools from around the state to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Charter of Human Rights.

The Model UN program run by the United Nations Association of Australia (UNAA) gives students an opportunity to role-play a United Nations General Assembly debating global issues while representing a specific country.

BSC Humanities and leadership teacher Alastair Jack said the school had participated in the program for the last three years including hosting the event with other schools from around the region attending.

BSC team Amy Schilling, Struan Richer, Eva Doyle and Irena Purnell represented Vanuatu competing with other school teams representing different countries.

Mr Jack said the team debated the topic of the United Nations Charter of Human Rights remaining relevant in the modern world.

“The team successfully introduced one of only two amendments adopted by the assembly on the day,” he said.

“The BSC team’s speaking, diplomacy and strong commitment to environmental issues drew praise from the Australian Ambassador to the United Nations who attended the event.”

Amy said representing the school at state level, speaking in public and attending another Model UN had been incredibly meaningful.

“Model UN is my favourite school event, and the topic of human rights is something that I am passionate about,” she said.

Straun said the amazing experience included meeting many people while showcasing a rural school is not different to city schools.

Amy said the team took around six weeks to prepare for the event meeting twice weekly to research Vanuatu and the topic.

“We planned our opening statement and everything that we needed to get done and state within the meeting,” she said.

Mr Jack said the UNAA [Victorian Division] advises the topic with teams undertaking preparation.

“It's quite difficult as the topic is usually something like rising sea levels, space exploration or carbon emissions,” he said.

He said it’s something countries have a clear agenda on whereas the topic on Charter of Human Rights had been a challenging one to think about.

Lieutenant-Governor, Professor James Angus AO - who hosted the Model UN event for the UNAA Victorian Division - gave an address to mark the special occasion held for 80th anniversary of the United Nations Charter of Human Rights.

The current Australian Ambassador to the United Nations attended as well as some former ambassadors to the United Nations.

The BSC team invited a former UN ambassador Professor Ian Howie and UNAA Board member for the Victorian Division) who runs the Model UN program in schools, to join them visiting the Holocaust Museum in the afternoon following the event.