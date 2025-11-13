Beechworth, Yackandandah and Rutherglen will all be participating in the United Nation’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with upcoming walks against family violence.

The annual days of action from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).

Community members are invited to join any or all of these events and wear orange to stand together against family and domestic violence.

The walks are a part of Respect Victoria’s Safe and Equal campaign, which was introduced in 2019 with the aim of encouraging grassroots initiatives in local communities to “join the call to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls".

Beechworth Health Service promotions officer and local event organiser Bernadette McCann said the event was about the community coming together against gender-based violence.

“Historically, it’s not something talked about enough,” she said.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), 23 per cent of women have experienced violence by an intimate partner since the age of 15.

“In the past, people kind of go “oh well it’s someone else’s business I’m not gonna get involved”, but actually, we’ve got to talk about it,” Ms McCann said.

“It’s about being a united front - saying it is not okay, that gender-based violence is never okay.”

A National Community Attitudes towards Violence against Women survey in 2021 found 23 per cent of respondents believed domestic violence is a normal reaction to day to day stress.

Respect Victoria’s Safe and Equal campaign aims to build solidarity with those who have experienced family violence, shifting attitudes and taking actions against family violence and violence against women.

It encourages grassroots initiatives like these as simple, but meaningful ways to get involved in raising awareness within the community.

“We need to be putting it out into the community and commit to making changes,” Ms McCann said.

The Beechworth walk will take place on Saturday, 29 November at 10am, beginning at Lake Sambell Labyrinth.

In Yackandandah, the walk will begin at Yackandandah Sports Park on Wednesday, 3 December at 4pm.

In Rutherglen the walk will begin at the Apex Park barbeque shelter off Murray Street at 4pm on Wednesday, 26 November.

After the walks, participants are encouraged to stay for morning/afternoon tea and talks with The Centre Against Violence and local Family Violence Prevention police officers.

Funds from the walks will be going to The Centre Against Violence, a government funded crisis intervention short term case management for anyone that is experiencing family violence.

For anyone experiencing or impacted by domestic, family or sexual violence 1800 RESPECT is available for free, 24/7 for phone counselling and referrals.