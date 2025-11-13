The Beechworth Christmas Community Lunch is seeking volunteers to help ensure this Christmas is a special one for those in the community.

Coordinator Bernadette McCann said volunteers were needed for a range of tasks involved in the lead up, day of and clean up of the event.

“In the lead up to the event we need people setting up the hall and doing minor food preparation,” she said.

“Then on Christmas day we are looking for people with hospitality backgrounds to help with the serving, coordinating from the kitchen, people waitressing, welcoming guests and just making sure the event goes smoothly."

On the day of the event they are hoping to get 20 volunteers to help out.

Bernadette said that the event is an opportunity for people to give back to the local community and come together in celebration.

According to the Australian Red Cross, 31 per cent of people are often lonely around the festive season.

The Christmas Community Lunch is an event that serves to combat challenges around loneliness and mental health challenges.

“We want to give everyone an opportunity to celebrate over a meal,” Bernadette said.

Beechworth local Andrea Davidson said she has signed up to volunteer this year.

“I put my name down to volunteer for the Christmas Community lunch to support the local community in being able to share a meal on Christmas,” she said.

For anyone who wants to help out, but is unable to volunteer for the event, the Beechworth Health Service are also collecting donations to help cover the cost of the lunch.

To register to volunteer go to https://grow.withlome.com/a/d1f75bff-ab46-4ab8-a827-8a883485602b.