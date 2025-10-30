Totally Renewable Beechworth (TRB) with certified social enterprise electricity retailer Indigo Power will jointly host a community information session about community batteries on Saturday, 1 November in the Beechworth Town Hall at 2pm.

Indigo Power’s project manager Heath Shakespeare, who will deliver the informative session, said the idea behind neighbourhood batteries is to place less pressure on electricity bills for local regions.

A battery to be installed in Beechworth located at the Old Beechworth Gaol will be the third to be placed in Indigo Shire with two already in Yackandandah.

Mr Shakespeare said another battery was recently installed in Baranduda with another to be installed in Myrtleford around the same time as the Beechworth project.

“Community batteries support the community with more renewable energy on the grid,” he said.

“Stored energy from excess renewable energy generation can then be used to provide electricity during peak demand times.

“Depending on arrangements, state or federal government grant funding play a big part with installations.

“One is the federal government’s Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), which incorporates seven community batteries throughout North East Victoria and southern New South Wales.

“We have other batteries funded from the state government’s Neighbourhood Battery Initiative and supports the one in Baranduda.

“We hope to have the community batteries in Beechworth and Myrtleford up and running by the end of March next year."

Mr Shakespeare said around 1600 electricity retail customers can participate in Indigo Power’s energy sharing hub in the local region with Beechworth as one local hub.

“With a 1600 customer base having a high propensity of solar electricity, it means that we can utilize electricity more effectively," he said.

“People don't necessarily have to have solar to participate.

“Community batteries can be used to reduce peak demand on the power grid helping to stabilise the grid and help in reducing power outages.”

Mr Shakespeare said batteries can be charged from the grid at low cost due to the amount of solar being exported into the grid and then can export at high demand times at the same time.

“It’s an opportunity for additional revenue and the passed on to the community,” he said.

“Indigo Power has 1100 community shareholders - we’re community focused, community based, and are working for the community,”

Totally Renewable Beechworth management committee member Peter Anfruns said interest in renewable energy prevails in the local community.

“Among information sessions, in 2022 we hosted a well-attended event ‘Battery Fever’ with expert speakers at the Beechworth Serviceman’s Memorial Hall that drew around 100 people,” he said.

“There’s a lot of curiosity around community batteries with people wanting to know how it will work and how the battery can be accessed.

“Good information will be available as Heath is an expert in the field.

“I think we're very fortunate to have Indigo power in Beechworth and in our region to promote renewable energy and community batteries.

"Community batteries are a key part of the transition to a clean energy future, promote the use of renewable energy, and assist in reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

The information session from 2pm to 3pm will be followed by TRB’s Annual General Meeting.