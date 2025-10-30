A bright Christmas Day is set for the festive season with a dedicated Beechworth team planning this year’s community lunch to be held in the Beechworth Soldiers’ Memorial Hall.

The working party cohort includes representatives from Beechworth Health Service, Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood Centre, the Salvation Army, Indigo Shire Council, and community members.

Beechworth Health Service’s Bernadette McCann said the free event is open to everyone in the community.

“The community lunch in its 16th year will be hosted with a difference with Bridge Road Brewery catering for a sit-down lunch and we’re really excited,” she said.

Indigo Shire Council’s community development officer Kate O’Toole said council has been a longtime supporter both financially and through the community development team.

“The team likes to get involved and volunteer their time to help get the lunch ready,” she said.

“This year, council has taken a slightly different approach in recognising it’s an essential service to support people to come together and have connection over a beautiful meal.

“We’re supporting Beechworth, Chiltern, Yackandandah and Rutherglen lunches without the need to apply for a community grant.”

With takeaway meals not offered this year, Ms McCann said families and individuals in need of staples for their Christmas lunch will be encouraged to visit the Quercus food pantry.

“We're going to be jointly working on a food drive with Quercus,” she said.

The special Christmas time has been supported by Bendigo Bank - Community Bank Beechworth & District, BankWAW Beechworth, Senior Citizen’s Club along with many businesses in town contributing to the event.

Board chair Ben Merritt said it was a great opportunity for the community owned bank to help fund the special community event.

“It also helps out the community groups who are volunteering their time, and the funds can be used for purchases for the Christmas lunch,” he said.

Ms McCann said a volunteer launch campaign will be underway from 1 November seeking volunteers to help in the lead up to Christmas and Christmas Day.

“Jobs would include setting up, decorating, helping with food preparation, serving meals and cleaning up," she said.

Ms McCann said the Beechworth Correctional Centre team does an amazing job every year in helping to set up the hall, decorate, and helping with cleaning up too.

“We can't stress how much we appreciate their support,” she said.

There will be a QR code and online registration, but Ms McCann can be contacted at Beechworth Health Service on 5728 0200 for enquiries those seeking help with transport to get to the community lunch.

“We think Christmas is about sharing the day with other people and want to reduce social isolation too,” she said.