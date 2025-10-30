Former Wandiligong local Grace ‘Gigi’ Griffith has proudly brought a national honour back home, being crowned first runner up in the 2025 Australian Rodeo Queen Quest.

The competition, held on the Gold Coast earlier this month, saw eight national finalists judged on their horsemanship, public speaking, charity work, and community involvement.

As first runner up, Grace will travel to rodeos across the country to open events on horseback and perform grand entries, proudly representing the National Rodeo Council of Australia alongside the 2025 Queen, Mateja Martinovic.

In her new role, she will also act as a spokesperson for rodeo and Australia’s incredible country community.

“What an honour it is to be crowned first runner up Rodeo Queen of Australia,” Grace said.

“I am so proud of my fellow entrants and the authentic love and support we’ve all shown one another, and for how far we’ve all come.

“This experience has been nothing short of extraordinary, from the genuine sisterhood and camaraderie shared with this remarkable group of women, to the incredible new opportunities I’ve embraced, including trying archery on horseback.”

Grace said she feels particularly honoured by the achievement, as she has only recently reconnected to both the rural community and horse riding after several years away.

“My goal throughout this journey was to encourage others who might be returning to the sport or community as I have - or those considering joining for the first time - to take the leap,” she said.

“It’s never too late to reconnect with your roots or discover a love for country life.”

Through her campaign, Grace raised $7000 for the Australian Rodeo Queen Quest, which empowers and supports young rural women, and an additional $2000 for Rural Aid, helping farming families doing it tough across regional Australia.

Her sold-out line dancing night in Maffra, which drew 250 attendees, showcased the strong community connection behind her fundraising success.

Supported by local groups such as the Bright Rotary Club and Bright Rod and Kustom Club, Grace said the experience has reaffirmed her deep ties to her rural roots.

“I can’t wait to join the rodeo circuit next year and take part in grand entries across the country alongside our 2025 Queen, Mateja,” she said.

“It is an absolute privilege to wear this crown, and I will endeavour to honour the role with pride and integrity.”

Grace also expressed gratitude for those who’ve supported her journey.

“A heartfelt thank you to my beautiful family and partner for flying up to the Gold Coast to be by my side for final judging and presentations, and for your unwavering support throughout this adventure,” she said.

“A major thank you to my sponsors also, and everyone who has backed my journey.

“There are too many to mention, but I would not be here without each and every one of you.

“It’s about more than a title and crown too - it’s about celebrating the heart of rural Australia and the people who make it what it is, and I am beyond honoured to have the opportunity to do that.”