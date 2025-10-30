A metal sculpture of a beloved dog patiently waiting for her owner to return and a bicycle rack both including Holden parts has been created in memory of Rutherglen farmer and cyclist Tony Reeckman.

Tony had loved Holdens, cycling and his dog Rosie, so it was only fitting a combination of the three would be sculpted in his memory.

Family, friends and Indigo Shire representatives gathered at Rutherglen’s Wine Bottle on Saturday where the sculpture stands.

Tony at 59 had his life cut short after he was hit by a car and tragically killed while cycling on Rutherglen-Springhurst Road on 27 January, 2023.

His sister Anne Reeckmann from Sydney said her brother - the youngest of five - was a real Rutherglen boy.

“We grew up in a farm at Norong Central, which is about 10km out of Rutherglen,” she said.

“He worked here all his life, was educated here with his close friends are here too.

“I didn't want Tony to disappear from Rutherglen and I thought it would be nice to have something here that would remind us and the town of him.”

The family commissioned artist Kane Minogue from the NSW North Coast who recycles scrap metal to create the unique sculpture.

“I wanted something practical not just art, that people could use,” Anne said.

“I could imagine cyclists coming here, putting their bikes in the rack, sitting and looking around and wondering what happened to Tony, and perhaps getting the story.

“Tony’s dog Rosie was very loyal and after he died, she was lost.

"All his social media posts had Rosie in them, and he was also a wonderful photographer.

“We created the Tony Reeckman Memorial Photography Trophy at the Rutherglen Agricultural Show too.”

Anne said her brother had just retired at the time of the accident.

“He'd sold half the farm and he and Deb had bought a house with renovations planned to start the weekend he lost his life,” she said.

“We also want people to be aware of what terrible tragedies can happen within seconds by people using their phones while driving."

Now visiting the site not far from where she lives, Deb Enshaw who had been Tony’s long-term partner said Tony had loved the Wine Bottle and as a photographer had taken many pictures of the structure in various forms.

“It’s a real connection to the area and the view is stunning looking over the sculpture,” she said.

“When people see the sculpture and the story, one hopes it makes people think twice about using their mobile phone while driving."

Tony’s longtime friend and cycling buddy Roger Fiedler, said the cyclist had always been safety conscious about riding on the road.

“He also loved country life, and the sculpture depicts his dog waiting for him to come back from his bike ride, which she always used to do,” he said.

Tony’s nephew Tim Maulder, who now looks after Rosie, travelled from Noosa in Queensland bringing the 11-year-old Kelpie to the special event.

“The artist and Anne, my auntie, have done the most amazing job,” he said.

“They have really nailed Tony with the dog, the bike and all the old Holden parts.

“We're so happy to have it here, and we've noticed a lot of people coming to have a look and take photos.

“I think it’s going to do a good job of raising awareness of road and cyclist safety as well."

Rutherglen resident and Indigo Shire councillor Roberta Horne said Mr Minogue’s work represented community and was love personified.

Cr Horne acknowledged Rutherglen’s Ann Killeen who helped bring the project to fruition.

“The project reflects coordination of the artist, community members, friends, family and the Rutherglen Wine Bottle committee and council teams,” she said.

The project funded by Tony’s family is the first one under council’s new Public Art Policy.

Family travelled from NSW and Queensland for the special event.