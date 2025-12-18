Beechworth’s creative eight-year-old Laurie Bird raised funds for two special causes with her social enterprise business at the Quercus Beechworth Community Christmas market held earlier this month.

The youngster’s stall set up with eight others in the young entrepreneurs’ section gave Laurie a great chance to sell colourful cupcakes to customers raising dollars for the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne and Beyond Housing.

“I just want people who aren't as lucky as us to have a good life, so we're raising money for those people,” she said.

Laurie said last year’s stall with different products raised $150 with the aim to make the same amount this year.

Her dad Cameron Bird said the market gave young people a great opportunity to learn about running a small business with positive impacts on other people from their work.

“We asked her to think about who she would like to support where she could help people from the proceeds, and she chose causes that she felt passionate about,” he said.

Beechworth local Kayla Collier and friend Lois Ismael joined forces with their craft businesses taking part in the market with a stall for the first time.

“We were very happy to sell one thing, but to sold multiple items and was amazing,” Kayla said.

Quercus Beechworth operations coordinator Heather Jameson said the biggest market held so far had been a great success.

“The weather held out, we had lots of local makers and community groups, and we had been inundated with stall holder applications,” she said.

Heather said the kids stalls comprised both social enterprises while some of the youngers ran a stall for the experience.

“We also had school social enterprises join in with face painting from Beechworth Primary, and then Montessori set up an array of all different products including crafts and baking goodies too," she said.

Heather said the market had 30 stalls besides those for the young entrepreneurs and the regular nine flea market stalls.

“The day opened opportunities for the community, small businesses and even for fundraisers,” she said.

“It was great for Christmas shopping with lots of beautiful gifts, homemade bakes, local arts and crafts.”

Local contemporary gold and silversmith Marcus Foley volunteered to help people with jewellery fixes at the monthly Quercus Beechworth Repair Café held on the day too.

Marcus said with many other items taken to the Repair Café to fix, it's great to take broken jewellery out of draws and have them repaired as well.

“Beechworth is a small town and it’s so easy in giving a couple of hours to help out,” he said.

“This year’s Quercus Beechworth Christmas market with different offerings for community engagement coincided Beechworth Farmers market adding to the Christmas vibe and range of goodies."