A book recently launched at the Beechworth Library by a local historian gives readers an insight into the town’s historic Beechworth Telegraph Station.

Beechworth’s Leo Nette delivered an account about his book, 'Beechworth's Telegraph', to a packed audience of some 50 history lovers at the Beechworth Library on 27 November.

In an introduction for the passionate historian, Beechworth Book’s Charles Dean said Leo has been instrumental in preserving local history since moving to Beechworth in 1982.

“He was a driving force behind the reopening of the station as a living museum in 2002, remains an active volunteer and is one of few people skilled in Morse code,” Mr Dean said.

“His book is an important addition to our local history collection, and it documents a significant local story.

“Beechworth is unique in its state of preservation, but also in the connected vision of keeping this history alive.

“History only happens if it is recorded and shared, and Leo has been a vital part of that recording and sharing over many years, and keeping the art of telegraph alive for visitors.

“The book has already garnered praise, including an endorsement from the late Tim Fisher.”

Mr Dean added the longtime Beechworth resident had served the region with distinction.

“He was a councillor from 1987 to 1991, shire president from 1988 to 1989 and he was honoured as Beechworth Citizen of the Year in 1995,” he said.

“Leo's professional life uniquely qualifies him to tell the story of Beechworth Telegraph.”

Event-goer Indigo Valley’s Helen McGowan said she was grateful to Indigo Shire to host the special event.

“We get to see our own Leo Nette tell the Telegraph’s history, we had an opportunity to ask Leo questions, and the book is available locally at the bookshop,” she said.

“It's great that we still have the Telegraph Station in Beechworth, and we can still learn about this part of our communication history.”

Mr Nette joined the Postmaster General’s (PG) department as a telegram boy when 14 years old starting his career with a chance to learn Morse code as well.

He attended a 10-month training school after attending night school to qualify, became an operator in various services until 1962 when Morse code finished.

Mr Nette’s career spanned in postal services from 1953 to 1970 in various Melbourne suburbs taking on postmaster roles with his last position in Malvern in 1982.