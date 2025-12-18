A trip down memory lane with a retrospective photographic exhibition is an exciting new addition for next year’s Golden Horseshoes Festival (GHSF).

The 2026 festival with its theme ‘Gold, Grit and Pioneers: Resilience through Time’ is being held on the Easter long weekend between 3 - 6 April and the Grand Parade is on Saturday, 4 April.

GHSF committee chair Jo Voigt said the planning team of 12 committee members is seeking memorabilia such as photos of old parades and any others, home movies and other items from the community.

“The parade is the longest running festival in the shire starting in the 1960s and originally called the Golden Hills Festival ,” she said.

Ms Voigt said the exhibition will be showcased in Beechworth’s historic precinct Sub-Treasury building.

The Burke Museum will be giving a helping hand in copying photographs and material received with original items returned to owners.

“We would like to get families thinking over Christmas as they get together at this time,” Ms Voigt said.

An exciting agenda for next year includes an art competition with entry forms already sent to schools for students to submit their work.

The competition across all mediums is open to school aged residents in post code 3747 covering kindergarten three and four-year-olds, primary school and high school.

“We're also hoping to have high school students taking part again as MCs for the event like they did last year,” Ms Voigt said.

“Taking part in the GHSF will give students life long memories.”

Growing up in Beechworth Ms Voigt said as a youngster she loved walking down the middle of the main street in the parade.

“There are a couple of people on the committee who have grown up with the parade in town,” she said.

“We're on the committee because we want to make sure the festival will always continue.”

Entry forms for parade floats have also been distributed to businesses, schools, and community organisations and other groups around town as well.

Ms Voigt said the festival boosts the town’s economy.

“I think it's great to see the town full of people happy and enjoying Easter at such a beautiful time of year," she said.

With program details for next year’s event being finalised over the coming weeks, Beechworth is set to buzz over the Easter four-day weekend with a huge variety of family friendly activities, entertainment and community driven events.

For more information about the festival, art competition criteria and getting in touch about memorabilia visit the GHSF website at www.beechworthgoldenhorseshoes.com.au or contact Ms Voigt on mobile 0403 630 134.