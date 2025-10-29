A new all-abilities mountain bike (MTB) trail in Stanley State Forest near Yackandandah is opening up the outdoors to more riders.

The suite of new trails is ready to ride from Yack Tracks Trailhead, including a Green loop designed for adaptive mountain bikers and a shared-use path along Yack Creek, passing some of the area’s rich mining history.

“This is a unique addition to the network for all mountain bike riders, and we’re looking forward to getting wheels on the trails,” Jarrod Hayse, Forest Fire Management Victoria Ovens District Manager said.

Adaptive mountain biking is a form of mountain biking that allows people with a range of physical, intellectual, neurological, or sensory abilities to participate in the sport.

This is achieved using adapted bikes and trails that are designed to be more accessible and inclusive for riders who may not be able to ride a standard mountain bike.

Identified in the Yackandandah Creek State Recreation Facilities Masterplan, the trails were developed as part of a long-term partnership between the Yack Tracks Inc. Volunteer MTB Club and the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA).

The opening of the all-abilities trail follows the Victorian Government’s announcement last week of $14.2 million to improve tracks and trails, campgrounds and toilets as well as upgrades at key spots including the Buckland Valley Visitor Experience Area and the next stage of the Yackandandah Creek Masterplan – creating new reasons for travellers to stop, stay and spend locally.