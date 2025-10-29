A local scout group on Saturday celebrated a century of outdoor adventures for young people with its fun and educational programs.

Celebrations by 1st Beechworth Scouts group included flag raising, presentation of awards and a birthday cake to mark the special occasion.

The first recorded history about Beechworth Scout support appeared in an Ovens and Murray Advertiser article dated 1 July 1925, mentioning its first meeting for 4 July of that year on the Town Hall steps.

In the present day, youth members spoke about their sections and leaders Rohan France and Colin Bowey, who received awards acknowledging 10 years of their scouting service.

The event held in warmer weather in the grounds of the Scout Hall drew family, friends and guests – Region Commissioner for the Northern Region John Horn and District Commissioner for Murray to the Mountains, Matt Grieshaber.

Group leader Rohan France said the group still thrived 100 years later getting, young people outside to undertake awesome adventures for youth development.

“We have kids outside, get them involved in such activities as adventure, camping, hiking, abseiling, canoeing and caving,” he said.

“Through these activities scouts are exposed to some challenges but it brings whole lot of joy.

“We're still doing it well and it’s a testament to the organisation and to those who make it work on the ground."

Thrilled Venture Scout leader Rachelle Verlin received wooden beads and world guild scarf – a global scouting recognition steeped in history - having completed her adult training development course.

“It signifies you're a fully-fledged leader and handed to you by someone who has a scarf and beads,” Ms Verlin said.

Mr France said the award is given around the world to scout leaders with scouting running in about 160 countries.

“It’s an awesome achievement, and it's great that it can occur on a day like today,” he said.

Jack Dobson in Beechworth Scouts for seven years and now in Rovers.

“I’ve found the adaptability and the general fun of scouts and being able to choose what you want to do with event activities as well as interacting with other groups has always been my favourite part,” he said.

Commissioner Horn the scout group reaching 100 years old showed the strength of community involvement and people getting behind and supporting scouts.

“This is a great town for young people to grow as they get involved in all sorts of activities and there's a real strong connection between community and scouts in Beechworth,” he said.

“I think's the third oldest scout group in the district and for such a small community, it’s amazing that they've been going so long.”

Ms Verline a venture leader and in scouts for five years, said besides scouts being involved in the outdoors, young people also acquired leadership.

“Although scouts has changed a bit, we’re still Billy carting and yabbying," she said.

“We've just been to Queensland on a Jamboree held every four years with 10,000 scouts from around Australia and some from overseas.”