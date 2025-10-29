A local charity has tipped the scales to make a dream come true for a young woman in a wheelchair with mobility.

Prisoners on the Run charity recently donated $12,600 to Albury-based charity ‘Make Me Mobile’ making up the gap needed for the purchase of a wheelchair accessible vehicle.

The vehicle will assist Chiltern’s Kay Ruggi with transport for her 42-year-old daughter Melanie.

‘MakeMe Mobile’ CEO and founder Peter White said the four-year-old charity had been raising funds for the $60,000 vehicle for the last two and half years, with Kay his first client.

“The donation has brought the purchase of the vehicle over the line,” he said.

“This hopefully will be one of many vehicles Make Me Mobile can endeavour to give to NDIS families.”

Beechworth Correctional Centre’s operational manager Sally Hayden said it had been a great partnership with Peter.

“This was our opportunity to make helping to make a difference to one person’s life,” she said.

Ms Hayden said she had seen Kay’s story on the Beechworth Community Facebook page alerting her to Kay’s plight.

Mr White said Kay had spoken to his charity about the things Mel could no longer do as she can't get in the car.

“She likes to go and watch the planes take off and land at Albury airport,” he said.

“Her dad likes to take her out to Stanley to help her throw a fishing line in and even going to ‘Maccas’.

“It’s what we take for granted and this is going to be something that is super special to her and a good thing for her family.

“The Prisoners on the Run charity giving us what we needed to get over line is fantastic and has really made Kay's day.

“We're going to have a charity event in Albury around April, and present that the vehicle fully modified to Kay and Mel at that event.

“We've paid a deposit, and the vehicle goes on the production line next month."

Mr White said he looked forward to seeing the looks on their faces when they drive out in their brand new fully modified Hyundai Staria.

“We'll be able to see the difference that we made in their lives,” he said.

Kay said the vehicle will give them the opportunity to do what everyone takes for granted.

“Melanie loves going out for a drive and it has been her thing for her entire life,” she said.

Born with an epilepsy syndrome, Melanie lives with an intellectual disability caused by severe epileptic seizures in infancy.

Kay said her daughter began to lose mobility after contracting COVID-19.

Kay and Melanie lived in Beechworth for more than 20 years before relocating to Chiltern.