Beechworth is set to sparkle for the Christmas festive season with decoration and lights hung around the town on Wednesday.

A cohort of Beechworth Incorporated volunteers as well as other valuable helpers undertook the decorative project.

The team of volunteers also included local electrician Mark Primerano and his crew as well as the Beechworth Correctional Centre community team.

Beechworth Inc. member Sue Humphris said it’s great to light up Beechworth again for Christmas.

"It celebrates the spirit of Christmas and brings people together,” she said.

“Everyone has been looking for the lights with some people asking questions as to where they are."

Ms Humphris said the Christmas decorations and light around town are important for community Christmas spirit too and everyone loves them.

“People are looking forward to having them and we're excited to get them back up again,” she said.

Mr Primerano said last year’s funding by Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) grants for the Beechworth Inc. project had included lighting for the Old Beechworth Gaol at night.

“They will be flashing red and green,” he said.

Mr Primerano said the Benev’s historic tree in Warner Road (high on the hill overlooking the town) will be lit up too.

Among other lighting but not least around town includes the old Beechworth Courthouse, and some of the big trees in the Town Hall Gardens.

“Not part of the Beechworth Inc project but part of a Tourism Northeast one is the lighting up of the big gum trees on the rail trail at Albert Road,” Mr Primerano said.

“They're flashing green and red as well.

“We've incorporated this in today’s project and it's great.

“I like helping out for this Christmas project and reaction from everyone around town has been awesome.

“It makes you feel good, I think the town looks great and we love doing it.”

