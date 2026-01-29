Indigo's finest: Australia Day celebrated with awards

A patriotic crowd of close to 100 people gathered at Soldiers Memorial Hall in Beechworth as Australia Day celebrations around Indigo Shire beat the extraordinary heat with early morning events. Three Beechworthians were among others around the shire recognised for their outstanding community service, leadership and achievements. Beechworth Rotarian and MC John Costello kicked off presentations welcoming the gathering as well as delivering a reflection on the nation’s proud history. Indigo Shire councillor John Harvey presented special awards to three locals for their incredible achievements. Long-time Beechworth resident Gwen Gray OAM was named Indigo Shire’s 2026 Citizen of the Year with Amy Schilling named the 2026 Young Citizen of the Year and Liana France awarded the Emma George Junior Sporting Scholarship, accepted by her sister Nikita. Mrs Gray has devoted her life to supporting young people, families and community organisations. Mayor Sophie Price said Mrs Gray’s legacy was woven into the fabric of Beechworth with the award a heartfelt thank you for a lifetime of giving. Amy has made a significant impact with a string of achievements through her leadership, fundraising efforts and commitment to empowering young people. A talented and dedicated achiever in para-alpine skiing, Liana France continues to elevate the local sport. She is presently training with the Australian Para-Alpine team in France in the lead up to the World Cup slalom race in Méribel. Nikita said Liana is incredibly proud to receive the Emma George scholarship. “This scholarship is not just financial support - it's a dose of confidence,” she said. “It tells her that people believe in her dream of representing Australia at the 2026 Winter Paralympics.” Guest speaker John Eldrid delivered an informative account of his service to communities as a member of the Royal Australian Air Force from the age of 18 stretching to his voluntary work in Beechworth. Mr Eldrid said joining the Apex Club when on duty in Malaysia began his involvement serving the community in towns where he was based. “Joining Apex was one of my best decisions early in my Air Force career and got me into the community where I found the value of serving the community,” he said. Mr Eldrid described many of the rewarding experiences as a member of the Apex Clubs both in Australia and overseas, as well as his time living in China for 11 years. When he returned to Australia in 2011, Mr Eldrid joined the Beechworth RSL Sub Branch. He said the RSL served the community and kept traditions alive in providing annual commemorations such as ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, Vietnam Veterans Day, and other significant Australian military events. A Beechworth Lions Club member since 2014, Mr Eldrid has served the community in a variety of ways through the club with its many activities. “My life has been enriched by being involved in my community, no matter where I’ve lived, in Australia or overseas,” he said. Prior to presentations, the crowd tucked into a tasty breakfast including a sausage sizzle by Rotarians on the outside barbeque. Beechworth’s Jack Mannix and 1st Beechworth Scout group members Ripley Hunt and Jack Dobson placed the national flag on the stage. The event was hosted by the CWA, Beechworth Lions Club and the Beechworth Rotary Club. Kiewa Cricket Club was awarded Community Organisation of the Year with Town and District Certificates of Achievement awarded to Shayne Prater for Chiltern, Rowan Wallace for Kergunyah, Carol Fursdon for Rutherglen and David Pinder for Yackandandah with presentations around the shire.