Encouraging and friendly Indigo U3A members at last week’s enrolment and information session inspired Yackandandah’s Alex Taylor to enrol not in one, but two courses she found interesting.

The session held at the Beechworth Soldiers Memorial Hall between 10am and 2pm drew a good crowd of interested people.

Alex said being recently retired she needed to keep her brain active.

“I was an ecologist but also worked as a physiotherapist in Beechworth,” she said.

“I've enrolled in painting in watercolour to challenge my brain and learn something new as well as joining the flute ensemble.”

Alex said dabbling in watercolours over the years she had always wanted to enrol in a course.

“I have a flute that I’m not very good at playing and have been encouraged to join as well,” she said.

“It’s the right environment and members give their time and put a lot of effort into the courses.

“I'm very lucky because the course and ensemble are on the same day which will make it a nice day.”

Everton’s Maureen Titcom has been an Indigo U3A member for four years.

“I've started playing flute again, and it's a case of friendship as you know you have someone you can open up to when you can't really play the instrument,” she said.

Maureen said she has had a fantastic time learning raffia weaving basketry for the last two years as well.

Indigo U3A president Neil Townsend said the successful day with many people turning up included existing members paying membership fees early and going straight to enrolments.

“We're looking forward to a very busy and active year with up to 41 options for courses and activities including some one offs,” he said.

“It's exciting and U3A with more than 200 members is getting bigger every year.”

Neil said among popular courses included art where classes have now doubled.

A painting in pastels course and a new one started last year for painting in watercolour now each have two classes.

The president also said Indigo U3A runs as seven day a week operation.

“We’re looking at having more weekend classes and maybe some evening classes too," he said.

“We also have rooms available for community to hire weekend as well.

“There's always something happening at the old railway station."

Neil added U3A is not just about learning or education, it’s also about being social.

“It’s a matter of getting together, having a good time and talking with friends,” he said.

“We're aiming to introduce a few new social activities as well.”

For more information about Indigo U3A located at the Old Beechworth Railway Station in Harper Avenue visit www.indigou3a.org.au or email indigo.u3a@gmail.com