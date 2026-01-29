Chiltern resident overwhelmed with award

Chiltern resident Shayne Prater was presented with the Indigo Shire’s Town and District Citizen of the Year at Chiltern Australia Day celebrations on Monday held at the Tourist Park. A humbled Shayne said she liked to do her volunteering quietly at the town's op shop run by Glenview Health. “I’ve been overwhelmed as other people are just as deserving and I’ve only been in Chiltern for seven and a half years,” she said. “I have a good team behind me at the op shop and this award is for them too. “I couldn’t do what I do without their hard work, support and commitment. “This award also helps put the little op shop out there as well, and all money raised goes to our local neighbourhood house. “Money doesn't leave town which is important and we're open seven days a week. “People sometimes ask me how often I am at the op shop and I say eight days a week. “I do put in the hours as I love doing what I do, meeting people and helping them find something they like. “I just try and help make it the best shop I can and welcoming for people. “I think all the other amazing volunteers feel the same way." Glenview Health volunteer coordinator Maree Murphy said the award was well deserved. “Shayne goes above and beyond our expectations, she has great rapport with the community and is a great support to other volunteers,” she said. “Shayne can now add this to her Glenview Health Volunteer of the Year award that she received last year.” Shayne had also spent many hours as a volunteer for the ‘Dreams Can Come True’ formal wear hire community project now recently relocated in Albury. Black Dog Creek Fishing Club member Emmarick Teissl said the Chiltern event had been well attended with more than 50 people taking part. Emmarick said the fishing club had volunteered to host the event taking over from the Chiltern Girl Guides three years ago. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate Australia Day and local awards,” he said. He also said Mayor Sophie Price (a Chiltern resident) presented the awards and congratulated award winners around the shire. “Guest presenter Neil Pryor spoke about the history of the Chiltern Bowling Club,” he said. “Until the 1960s the bowling green used to be on the island in Lake Anderson with a bridge for access. “It was a very interesting and informative speech.” The Chiltern Girl Guides raised the Australian flag at the community gathering.