Excitement is in the air with just one week to go until this year’s annual Golden Horseshoes Festival (GHF).

Held over the Easter four-day weekend, the town is set to be alive with history, creativity, and community spirit with thousands expected to be drawn in from near and far.

Beechworth Secondary School year 8 student Elena Dean will officially open the festival with Mayor Sophie Price at 11.50am on Easter Saturday.

GHF committee president Jo Voigt said an action-packed program for the community event was in full swing for a fun-filled family time.

“There’s so much happening with wonderful support from the community and businesses,” she said.

“And it’s all for free and people don’t have to drive out of town for Easter.”

Ms Voigt said despite economic challenges with local and world events, businesses have strongly supported the festival.

“Businesses have been generous and have faith in us,” she said.

“The community takes part and the festival takes on a life of its own.

“Everyone involved needs to be congratulated.”

Last year’s entries for the Grand Parade tallied a combined 38 floats and groups, and had been the event’s highest number, until a tally of 40 for this year.

The parade at 2pm with its theme is ‘Gold, Grit and Pioneers - Resilience through Time' is set to delight the crowd on Easter Saturday.

Ms Voigt said three trophies up for grabs for entries will be awarded to winning float and group participants.

Year 11 Beechworth Secondary College students Alistair Merritt and Charlie McLachlan – first time MCs helping with last year’s Grand Parade – will repeat the exciting time.

“It’s great to be taking part again this year,” Alistair said.

The 16-year-old said it’s an amazing experience, and working with professional MC John Walker for tips builds confidence and helps with public speaking skills.

Among a swag of entertainment on Saturday is live music, bustling markets, an array of performances as well as heaps of activities for the kids.

Beechworth Football and Netball Club will also hold its annual fun run fundraiser on Saturday morning.

Club committee member Anna Mackinlay said around 400 people took part last year.

“We’re expecting it to be bigger and better than ever this year,” she said.

Ms Mackinlay said the club encourages early bird registrations.

On Good Friday Beechworth’s Combined Christian Churches host a ‘Walk of Witness’ while the Beechworth Golf Club holds its Golden Putter event as a fundraiser for the Good Friday Appeal.

On Easter Sunday the combined churches hold a dawn service and the Beechworth Lions Club hosts an Easter egg hunt for the kids at Mayday Hills.

Wooragee Primary School has its annual fundraising market day on Easter Monday.

Ms Voigt said the GHF committee plan to build on this year’s photographic retrospective (held for the first time) bringing back memories from past festivals.

“I remember three elephants on a float around 1997 or 1998 in the festival as there was a circus in town and we have a photo in the retrospective too,” she said.

The retrospective will be opened by this year’s ‘Indigo Citizen of the Year,’ Gwen Gray.

Indigo Shire Council has also supported the festival.

Visit www.beechworthgoldenhorseshoes.com.au for more information and to view the program including registrations for the Fun Run with a choice of 3km, 8km or 12 km courses.