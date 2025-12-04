Emerging songwriters and creatives in the Indigo Shire region have a rare opportunity to learn from one of Australia’s most celebrated storytellers next week.

UK-based acclaimed songwriter Liz Stringer will host songwriting masterclasses in Beechworth ahead of a sold-out tour.

Two exclusive masterclasses will be held at the town’s Old Stone Hall on Thursday, 11 December offering insights into songwriting craft.

Free sessions have been designed, and to be delivered, with the support of grant funding through the Victorian Government Amplify Program via the Indigo Shire Council 2025/2026 events funding program.

Touring internationally, including her home country, Ms Stringer has a sold-out performance in Beechworth on 12 December.

"We are thrilled to host Liz Stringer, one of Australia's most powerful and lyrically insightful songwriters," Old Stone Hall founder, Erin Davis Hartwig said.

"This is a unique chance for our local community to gain direct access to an artist of her calibre in an intimate setting."

Ms Davis Hartwig said the Old Stone Hall secured the artist for an additional day to mentor local talent.

A free Youth Masterclass for young people between the ages of 12 to 17 is set for 12pm to 2pm on Thursday.

Ms Davis Hartwig said the session is designed to help young creatives explore their voice and build confidence in their artistic process.

An evening masterclass session on the same day ‘Finding Your Voice’ for writers of all levels working in song, prose, or poetry will be held between 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Funded places are available for participants aged 16–25 with under-18s required to be accompanied by an adult.

Participants in both sessions can expect a mix of writing exercises, open discussion, and live performance demonstrations.

Participants are asked to bring a pen, paper, and a sense of curiosity.

The Old Stone Hall – an artist-led live music and performance venue – is located at 7 Church Street.

Registration is required for both events by visiting https://events.humanitix.com/liz-stringer-songwriting-masterclass-indigo-shire-young-people and https://events.humanitix.com/liz-stringer-songwriting-masterclass-evening-session.