Prospective volunteers and community members had a chance to dive into hands-on activities at a recent open day held by a local state emergency crew.

Beechworth SES unit held informative as well as some interactive sessions for people thinking about helping their community by volunteering or wanting to know more about the essential service.

Beechworth SES unit’s Chris Novak said kids also had a good time on the family-oriented day.

Nationwide volunteer-based organisation SES helps to manages emergency response to storms, floods, rescues and earthquakes.

Among sessions covered included first aid, radio communications, casualty handling, search and rescue and knots.

“We had some interesting conversations with prospective recruits that were promising but it's a process needed to be digested from what people hear,” Mr Novak said.

“We're very hopeful to have new members further down the track for the unit.”

Beechworth 12-year-old Devi Baulacky said the day helped people with information on how to be aware and ready for anything that could happen around them.

Considering the possibility of becoming a junior probationary member between 15 and 18 years old, Devi said undertaking junior roles helped keep the community safe too.

“You're also getting everyday skills as well that you can use in normal life,” she said.

Mr Novak said another open day hasn’t been planned yet, but the crew usually attends every second monthly Beechworth Farmers Market.

“It's good to be present in the in a community at different events as it takes a while until people make the decision to join,” he said.

“When I first thought of joining, I made the step to have a conversation and reach out. “

Mr Novak said people thinking about volunteering are also welcome to visit training sessions.

“Come and say hello at our training nights, which are always held on Tuesdays at 7.30pm here at the unit located at Radcliffe Road in Beechworth," he said.

“I can also be contacted via our email address at beechworth@ses.vic.org for more information.”