An upgrade to a local club facility with outdoor lighting has added a significant dimension for a fun, strategic and engaging game to be played at night.

The project by the Beechworth Croquet Club has been funded by the Community Bank Beechworth and District (Bendigo Bank) for the club’s lawn playing area.

Funding included new under-veranda lighting in a shared area with the senior citizen’s club too.

Club president Allan Holt said the significant lighting improvement gives members a chance to play croquet in the evening.

“Normally a daytime game, the upgraded lighting has opened the club up for people who work and unable to play during daylight hours,” he said.

“This gives us another option within the club which is excellent.”

Mr Holt said club has more than 30 members and is the only croquet club in the Indigo Shire.

Club member Wendy Kelly said players will enjoy more time on the grass courts with the lighting improvements particularly with the club’s summer twilight competitions.

Replaced court lighting with modern, energy efficient fitting will also reduce energy consumption and maintenance costs.

Ms Kelly said both courts needed to be maintained in top condition to support increasing participation for the growing sport in Beechworth.

Community Bank board chair Ben Merritt said around $5000 had been funded as the club met the bank’s criteria for the project.

A new sprinkler set up has also replaced the aged lawn watering system with support from Indigo Shire Council.

Ms Kelly said the watering upgrade helped maintain the club’s first-class playing surfaces recognised among the best in the North East.

“Member safety, operational efficiency and overall user experience is also improved,” she said.

Mr Merritt said community groups and organisations are encouraged to attend the bank’s information night to be held on Monday 27 April at the Beechworth Town Hall.

People will have the chance to explore available grant opportunities such as the one received by the Croquet Club.

“They will learn about the process including how to apply and receive funding,” he said.

Eligibility for funding applications requires at least one community group or organisation representative to attend the Information Night.

Full details to the bank’s online application process will be given on the night being held at the starting at 6pm and finishing at 7.30pm.