Youngsters from near and far had fun at an Easter egg hunt adjacent to the Mayday Hills Cricket Oval on Sunday.

The annual event run by the Beechworth Lions Club as part of the Golden Horseshoes Festival drew more than some 300 parents and children.

Georgia Veneris visiting from Batemans Bay in NSW to visit her parents in Beechworth had two young daughters Zara (3) and Bonnie (2) take part.

“I grew up in Beechworth, my parents are Tasha and Mick McCormick still live in Beechworth, and my grandparents Judy and John Shannon live here too,” she said.

“This is our first time for the Easter egg hunt.

“We're so lucky to have this event, it's such a beautiful morning, and is great for the kids to come down and see other kids as well enjoying the festivities of Easter and finding Easter eggs.

“They have loved it and the Easter egg hunt brings so much joy to them as well and keeps the tradition alive."

Beechworth Lions Club president john Eldrid said the Easter egg hunt is all about family with kids having fun.

“We’ve been running this event for around five years, and the weather gods have been on our side today,” he said.

Two sessions held were for four-year-olds and under at 10am followed by a session for five- to 10-year-olds at 11am.