A grassroots community group has begun the search to find a locally-backed independent candidate to contest the seat of Benambra at the November Victorian election.

Community for Benambra is calling for expressions of interest from people who are passionate about the future of the region and are interested in representing community priorities in parliament.

Expressions of Interest are open to residents of the Benambra electorate who are willing to stand as an independent candidate committed to strong local representation.

Long-standing Member for Benambra Bill Tilley set to retire at the upcoming election after nearly two decades in parliament.

Community for Benambra spokesperson Bobbi McKibbin said the group had seen growing momentum for community-backed independents across the region.

“The success of independents across regional Australia has shown what can happen when we have genuine representation of local voices,” Ms McKibbin said.

“The Federal seat of Indi has been held by an independent since 2013, and Community for Benambra is hearing increasing interest from people across North East Victoria who want that same strong representation at a state level.”

Over recent months Community for Benambra has engaged with residents across the electorate to understand local issues and concerns that people want to see better represented in State Parliament.

Applicants will be considered through a transparent, community-led selection process.

Expressions of Interest close 19 April, with the candidate expected to be announced in May.

Community for Benambra encourages anyone interested - or those who know someone who would make a strong candidate - to find out more and submit an Expression of Interest by visiting communityforbenambra.com.au/expression-of-interest.