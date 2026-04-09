More than $2000 raised from last month’s Australian Red Cross Calling appeal by the local branch is set to support many domestic and internationally run programs.

Local Red Cross branch chair Julia Smith said the funds raised were up by $300 this year.

Ms Smith said funds will support many vital programs including disaster relief and outreach services including those affected by Queensland floods and fires in Victoria.

The annual campaign running throughout March marked more than 75 years for the Australian Red Cross this year.

“We have 130 branches in Victoria that had been asked to help with the national campaign,” Ms Smith said.

“We have around 15 members in our local branch and we collected donations over 12 days throughout March outside Ritchies IGA supermarket.”

Raffle tickets for a great variety of prizes were sold to raise funds too.

Ms Smith said people from the local community as well as tourists donated.

“Our community and visitors to the town were very generous in providing their support to the Red Cross, especially in this economic situation with the cost-of-living expenses that have all gone up and with fuel increases,” she said.

“We also appreciated support from local businesses for generous donations of raffle prizes – The Benev, Indigo Massage Therapy, Indigo Vineyard, and an individual donation by Beechworth Red Cross Branch member Linda Erskine with a handmade quilt."

Seven winners from the local Red Cross branch raffle were drawn by Ms Smith, assistant local Branch treasurer Wendy Kelly and Simon Kelly on Tuesday 31 March.

“It’s been very generous of everyone to support us,” Ms Smith said.

Visit www.redcross.org.au for more information about Australian Red Cross and its programs.