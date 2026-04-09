Indigo Shire’s community spirit and generosity contributed to this year’s record-breaking final tally of $25,268,485 for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

Local volunteers rattled tins and fire truck sirens buzzed as fire brigades hit the streets on fire trucks and on foot with funds raised for the CFA statewide contribution of $2,100,000.

The CFA has been a major fundraiser for the vital cause for the past 75 years.

A combined effort from Beechworth, Stanley, Yackandandah and Wooragee units tallied around $25,000 - on par with last year’s donations.

Beechworth’s Fire Brigade member Hannah Hunt said the brigade is incredibly grateful for the community’s ongoing support and consistent generosity despite cost-of-living pressures.

“We’re proud to have maintained such a strong result,” she said.

“This continued effort reflects a deep commitment to supporting others and staying connected to the cause.”

Ms Hunt said the Shout app introduced in recent years by the CFA helped people to donate easily by card as well.

“This has been a valuable addition, making it more convenient for people to contribute,” she said.

The Beechworth Fire Brigade has reached its milestone contribution of around $520,000 (with the other brigades included too) since the local brigade began collecting some 40 years ago.

“For Beechworth Fire Brigade this year we had 47 volunteers collect which included brigade members and families, Beechworth Cub Scouts, and some local community members as well,” Ms Hunt said.

BankWAW in Beechworth also helped again this year help this year with counting and tallies.

Fire Brigade area coordinator for Cornish Town, Rutherglen and Carlisle, Bill Slattery said Rutherglen Scouts and SES volunteers helped raise more than $35,000.

Mr Slattery said $14,000 in cash was raised as part of the total that had to be counted, weighed and banked.

“We thought the tally would be down this year with the cost of living but it increased,” he said.

“There has been incredible generosity for this cause.”

Mr Slattery said regional Victoria had contributed $5.9 million to the Appeal this year punching above its weight.

Good Friday Appeal area manager Rachel Beacom for Chiltern said the town raised a total of $9485.38 for this year’s appeal.

“Funds were raised with the help of the Chiltern Fire Brigade, the Chiltern Girl Guides, Chiltern Lions Club, Chiltern SES and the Chiltern Telegraph Hotel,” she said.

“Since Chiltern has been involved in the Good Friday Appeal, the town has raised over $250,000.”

This year’s Appeal continues its commitment to regional Victoria by funding essential equipment, scholarships, and programs with a further $3M distributed to five regional health services which includes $600,000 to the Hume region, to support Northeast Health Wangaratta, Goulburn Valley Health, and Albury Wodonga Health.