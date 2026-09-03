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Calendar with a difference to launch next week

<p>VITAL FUNDS: Chiltern\\u2019s Bruce Hunt is part of the team helping to raise research funds as well as awareness of prostate cancer with the calendar. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>VITAL FUNDS: Chiltern\\u2019s Bruce Hunt is part of the team helping to raise research funds as well as awareness of prostate cancer with the calendar. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

VITAL FUNDS: Chiltern’s Bruce Hunt is part of the team helping to raise research funds as well as awareness of prostate cancer with the calendar. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

A fun calendar is set to raise research funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia
Coral Cooksley
September 3, 2026 • 05:00

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