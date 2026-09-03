Calendar with a difference to launch next week

A 2027 calendar with a difference has come to fruition with a launch to take place on Saturday 12 September at the Telegraph Hotel in Chiltern. The ‘nude but not rude’ calendar to raise vital research funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia (PCFA) has been a lot of fun for many Chiltern community members getting behind the production for a serious cause, The respectful calendar to raise men’s health awareness as well as funds drew strong support from the community. Chiltern’s Bruce Hunt said 122 locals feature in the calendar over 35 photographs with the project supported by sponsorship from 40 businesses. “Photoshoots took place at landmarks around Chiltern such as the famous Grapevine, Telegraph Hotel, Highway 31 underpass, the Big Shovel and other places,” he said. The calendar also features local businesses in the journey to raise prostate cancer awareness. “The idea began four years ago when a few blokes chatted at the local pub about supporting men affected by prostate cancer with the aim to raise funds for the cause,” Bruce said. “Last year we launched the calendar initiative profiling Chiltern’s community, its individual characters, local groups and locations. “With a local committee, our fundraising campaign has focused on men’s health and the importance of early detection through prostate cancer awareness.” Bruce – on a working committee of five people – said with support from the foundation, goals have been to raise awareness, provide support, and have fun while raising funds. “We've also been supported by the local Wangaratta PCFA support team,” he said. The calendar launch is being held this month to coincide with Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The formal event agenda on the evening will include the first calendar printed hot off the press to be auctioned. Presentations will also be delivered before the live band ‘Eighty % 80s’ kicks off with Bruce on lead guitar at the Telegraph Hotel. “Funds raised from the auction and tickets to the band event will add to our fundraising tally,” Bruce said. “We’ll have a ‘Happy Hour’ at the launch from 5pm to 7pm and a special drink around the ‘nude but not rude’ theme. “It will be a great night with calendars being sold and we thank our sponsors too. “Calendars will be on sale until sold out and we’re aiming to raise $30,000 from the sale of 1000 calendars at $25 each and donations to the cause.” Visit https://fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/chiltern/chiltern-community-fundraisng-calendar-2027 for more details about the calendar initiative, to donate and/or buy a calendar. Calendars can also be purchased from the Chiltern WAW Branch as well as the Chiltern Post Office.