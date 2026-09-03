Wine uncorked for judging

Entries from wine makers around the nation are set to be judged over four days next week as the Rutherglen Wine Show marks its 138th year. One of the oldest and highly respected wine shows in Australia showcases winemaking excellence. The show also incorporates the Fortified Wine Show – one of the largest fortified wine exhibitions in the nation. Pfeiffer winemaker and Rutherglen Wine Show committee chair Chris Pfeiffer (OAM) said 807 entries including 150 for fortified had been received. Judging takes place at the Henderson Pavillion in the Rutherglen Showgrounds from Monday to Thursday morning for the wine show hosted by the Rutherglen Agricultural Society. Wines have rolled in from Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, New South Australia Queensland and from across Victoria. Mr Pfeiffer said three instead of four judging panels have been organised for this year’s event with three judges on each plus the chair of judges, Russell Cody. Mr Cody - McWilliams senior wine maker, and a highly respected wine industry expert -will lead the judging. Mr Pfeiffer said associate judges also take part as well as a panel of steward judges with members from Adelaide and Charles Sturt Universities to evaluate the wines. “The show provides training opportunities particularly for fortified wines,” he said. Mr Pfeiffer also said entry numbers for the Rutherglen Wine Show with table wines had dropped a little from last year, but fortified entries remained strong. Despite a decline in worldwide consumption of alcohol, Mr Pfeiffer said the wine industry remained reasonably strong and is going through a period of adjustment. Mr Pfeiffer said the downturn reflected the state of the economy as well with people tightening their belts. “Northeast Victoria is in a reasonably strong position with many wineries up on visitors through their cellar doors. Mr Pfeiffer said the annual wine show with benchmarking of wines provided good feedback for winemakers. A public tasting will take place on the 25 September, and a presentation is being held on 24 September. Wine lovers can attend the presentation dinner on Thursday 24 September as well as the public tasting on the following day. The dinner at De Bortoli Wines’ Tuileries Restaurant with pre-dinner drinks and canapes starts at 6.30pm followed by dinner from 7pm – 11pm. The public tasting on Friday 25 September at the Henderson Pavilion runs from 6pm – 10pm with canapes provided by Rutherglen’s Savoy Truffle Co. For more information and bookings visit https://www.trybooking.com/DMVPQ (dinner) and https://www.trybooking.com/DMVPE (tasting).