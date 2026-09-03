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Wine uncorked for judging

<p>BEST OF THE BEST: Wines are set to be judged for the 138th Rutherglen Wine Show coming up later this month.</p>\\n
<p>BEST OF THE BEST: Wines are set to be judged for the 138th Rutherglen Wine Show coming up later this month.</p>\\n

BEST OF THE BEST: Wines are set to be judged for the 138th Rutherglen Wine Show coming up later this month.

Entries will be judged over four days next week for the Rutherglen Wine Show in its 138th year
Coral Cooksley
September 3, 2026 • 05:00

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