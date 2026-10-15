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Author Michael Robotham to speak in Beechworth next week

<p>ACCLAIMED: Crime fiction writer Michael Robotham will talk about his latest \\u2013 and first book set in Australia \\u2013 \\u2018Tell Me Something True\\u2019 at the Beechworth Memorial Hall.</p>\\n
<p>ACCLAIMED: Crime fiction writer Michael Robotham will talk about his latest \\u2013 and first book set in Australia \\u2013 \\u2018Tell Me Something True\\u2019 at the Beechworth Memorial Hall.</p>\\n

ACCLAIMED: Crime fiction writer Michael Robotham will talk about his latest – and first book set in Australia – ‘Tell Me Something True’ at the Beechworth Memorial Hall.

A best-selling author will talk about his writing, acclaimed career and story inspiration
Coral Cooksley
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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