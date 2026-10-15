Author Michael Robotham to speak in Beechworth next week

An international best-selling Australian author is set to deliver a fascinating account to the audience about his writing, acclaimed career and the inspiration behind stories at a Beechworth Library event next Thursday. The award-winning crime fiction writer Michael Robotham will talk about his latest – and first novel set in Australia – ‘Tell Me Something True’ at the Beechworth Memorial Hall. The book set in a country town is a coming-of-age and love story, a mystery and tragedy. Michael has now penned 20 novels since he began writing crime fiction more than 20 years ago, preceded by 15 years as a ghostwriter when he left journalism. “I’ve wanted to be writer since I was 11 years old,” he said. The author said he started to write the book as a 22-year-old journalist and finished six years later when living overseas. “When I began writing the book I didn't know what I'd written was a crime story,” he said. “I had deferred undertaking a law degree and took up a journalist cadetship with an afternoon Sydney newspaper and never continued with law. “I was immersed in covering crime stories as a young reporter with court reporting but didn't set out to be a crime writer. “I didn't read crime novels but when covering courts, I became fascinated by the perpetrator and interested in the psychology of crime what people did, but why they did it. “It was sliding door moments. “When I became a journalist, I Ioved it, and journalism took me all over the world.” When writing about his hometown of Gundagai where he grew up, Michael calls the town Yulara as there was only one principal – his father - and one police officer. “I was surrounded by books, newspapers and law,” he said. “The book is about two brothers growing up in the small country town, an opinionated girl running away from boarding school and based on a true story from when a man had been released from prison. “I haven't based any of the characters on people there. “Thirty per cent of the book is the original story, and the characters are the same, but it's been reworked and reimagined." Michael said the book is more literary than the others he has written, as well as being more autobiographical, drawing upon some of his childhood experiences. The author said creating his characters start with a single idea and captures the voice. “They live and breathe in my imagination to become real in my mind, and I hope that the reader engages with that reality with some of my characters and they think they are real," he said. “I’ve had a fortunate life in writing lots of stories, and this is my most autobiographical one. “I've also had tremendous support from other writers, including Stephen King “I think people will relate to the book and hope they love the book as much as I do. “Last week the book was the number two seller in Germany and I love the idea I’m taking stories to the world.” Visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/author-event-michael-robotham-tickets-1996917217152 to register for the 22 October event from 5.30pm to 7pm.