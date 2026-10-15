Report highlights need to care for carers

A recent report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) has placed a spotlight on an urgent need to recognise carers of people with dementia. The need has been highlighted by AIHW with this week’s National Carers Week from 11-17 October with the theme ‘Care for a carer: Making carers visible'. According to (AIHW) more than seven in 10 female and six in 10 male carers in a recent Living with Dementia survey report felt overwhelmed by their caring responsibilities, with nearly half saying some family relationships had deteriorated since they began caring. The survey also indicated more than eight in 10 participating carers identified as the primary carer of someone living with dementia, with around half providing at least 40 hours of care every week while almost one third spent 70 or more hours each week caring for someone living with dementia. Dementia Australia chief executive officer Professor Tanya Buchanan said the findings show that while caring can be rewarding, it can also bring its challenges, and it reinforces the need to make sure carers are receiving support. “With so many Australians involved in caring, it is vital that there are systems in place to provide adequate support to carers,” Professor Buchanan said. The Changing Minds Carer Support Group running out of Beechworth is now under the auspice of Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) facilitating its group meetings. The group is an informal, social one of people who care for family members or friends experiencing memory loss or living with a dementia diagnosis. After a decade of service to the Indigo Shire community with the support of Beechworth Health Service (BHS), the group had an official changeover to the UMFC in July last year. UMFC’s Child Family and Community Services executive director Kath Kerin said role of an unpaid carer can at times be physically, emotionally and financially demanding. “UMFC is committed to helping carers access support, stay informed, connect with others and find time to care for themselves too,” she said. Through the support group, UMFC offers carers a safe space to connect, share experiences, access information and build supportive networks, helping reduce isolation and strengthen wellbeing. Ms Kerin said UMFC also has a ‘Support for Carers Program’ available to unpaid carers supporting a family member, friend or other person living with dementia as well as age-related conditions, chronic health conditions, mental health challenges, receiving palliative care or other care need. Through the program, carers can access information, psychological or physical support, wellbeing activities and opportunities to connect with others in similar caring roles. A new UMFC Alchemy Chorus for people living with dementia, their carers and volunteers runs in Wodonga and community members from other areas are invited to join in. The choir is held from 10am-12pm on Tuesdays during Victorian school terms. Carers can contact UMFC on 02 60558000 or email admin@umfc.com.au for more information about local support. National Dementia Helpline can also be contacted anytime on 1800 100 500 or by visiting dementia.org.au. More information about AIHW’s Living with Dementia Survey can be found at www.aihw.gov.au.