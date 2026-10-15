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Market by young social enterprise entrepreneurs set for next week

<p>INNOVATIVE: Beechworth Primary School students at last year\\u2019s busy social enterprise market with a prospective buyer. PHOTO: Erin Davis-Hartwig</p>\\n
<p>INNOVATIVE: Beechworth Primary School students at last year\\u2019s busy social enterprise market with a prospective buyer. PHOTO: Erin Davis-Hartwig</p>\\n

INNOVATIVE: Beechworth Primary School students at last year’s busy social enterprise market with a prospective buyer. PHOTO: Erin Davis-Hartwig

This year is a 10-year milestone since ACRE first piloted its Social Enterprise Schools program
Coral Cooksley
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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