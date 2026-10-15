Market by young social enterprise entrepreneurs set for next week

The local community has a chance to buy a variety of hand-made crafted products when young entrepreneurs showcase their innovations at a market next week. This year marks a 10-year milestone since ACRE (Australian Centre for Rural Entrepreneurship) first piloted its Social Enterprise Schools program in North East Victoria. ACRE is dedicated to rejuvenating rural communities through social enterprise and entrepreneurship. ACRE’s head of marketing, Jamie Meyer said the program played a vital role in inspiring the next generation to recognise their potential, create opportunities and drive positive change in their communities. “The program has now reached more than 100,000 young learners in Australia through a combination of our immersive and online self-guided programs,” she said. “Students gain valuable leadership and confidence, critical and creative thinking, global citizenship and entrepreneurship skills. “Our recent survey highlighted some of the benefits beyond the classroom. “This included 92 per cent of students feeling confident to create a social enterprise while 88 per cent believed they can use skills in their future learning, community or work.” Jamie said in a 10-step learning journey, students identify a social cause that matters to them, then develop, launch and run their own social enterprise. “A social enterprise is simply a business that puts people and planet first - they trade like any other business but exist specifically to make the world a better place," he said. “By trading their products or services, students generate profits that are reinvested into their chosen cause, creating meaningful community impact. “One-hundred per cent of profits go towards a charity chosen by students. “This year, students are championing causes spanning the environment, wellbeing, cost of living, disability and emergency services. “Supporting organisations such as the Salvation Army, Tourette’s Foundation, CFA, The Cancer Foundation, local animal shelters, and many more are included too." Around 200 students across seven schools will take part in next week’s market with a with a range of products stretching from scrumptious home-baked goodies, other food temptations, craft, jewellery and everything in between. Among schools are Beechworth, Myrrhee, Whitfield District primary schools and Cathedral College Wangaratta. Others include Beechworth Montessori School, St Joseph's Primary School Beechworth and James Fallon High School Albury. Additional schools from St Joseph's College Echuca and Rochester Secondary College will also join in. The market held at held at ACRE’s premises located in the Old Beechworth Gaol, takes place between 10.30 - 12pm next Wednesday 21 October.