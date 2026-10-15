Welcome expo engages community minds

For Beechworth Heritage president Jamie Kronborg, the Beechworth Welcome Expo had been a worthwhile event presenting opportunities for newcomers and old-timers to explore and discover all that the community has to offer. “The number of young people playing on the Mayday oval spoke volumes about the very welcome change Beechworth seems to be experiencing with young families making their homes here, and that’s a wonderful vote of confidence in our community,” he said. “Good on Indigo Council and Beechworth Health Service and all the organisations that put in a great effort to promote their activities.” Beechworth Old Cranks Motor Club secretary Diane Ryan said the event gave the club a chance to showcase what it does. “We had some great cars on display, with one visitor chatting to a member, and is a possible recruit to its membership,” she said “A young person had also been interested in finding out more about the cars on show chatting to owners." Hosted by Indigo Shire Council and Beechworth Health Service, the event saw a combined 40 clubs, groups, organisations and community services represented on the Mayday Hills Oval last Friday. According to organisers the expo drew more than 500 people. People had the chance to grab a bite from food and beverage vendors as well as enjoy entertainment with live music and interactive activities. Indigo Shire Council’s Jess O'Brien-Church said the expo featured an incredibly diverse range of community groups and organisations. Some of them included the 1st Beechworth Scouts Group, Beechworth Cookbook Club, Beechworth Dragon Boat Club, Bridge Road Brewers Run Club, the Beechworth Theatre Company, Beechworth CWA and much more. Jess said people could explore what local clubs and groups offered as well as find out about local services. “A vibrant and welcoming atmosphere had been created throughout the evening,” she said. Jess also said the inaugural expo helped strengthen community connection by making it easy for people to discover what's available locally and how they can get involved. “Whether someone is new to the area or has lived here for decades, joining a club, volunteering, taking up a new hobby or simply meeting new people can have significant benefits for wellbeing, social connection and community participation,” she said. “The event also provided a valuable opportunity for local groups to showcase the important work they do and attract new members and volunteers. Beechworth Health Service health promotion officer Bernadette McCann said the mix of clubs and groups for people to tap into stood out. “There was lots of engagement and kids had a great time too," she said. With an overwhelming positive response from the community, Jess said ISC and BHS were keen to explore opportunities to hold a future expo. “We'd like to thank all participating organisations, volunteers, exhibitors, food vendors and attendees, as well as Jamswells for the live music and Daniel Goonan for his excellent work as MC,” she said.