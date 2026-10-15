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Welcome expo engages community minds

<p>SHOWCASED: Beechworth Golden Serpent Dragon Boat Club members had fun demonstrating what dragon boating is all about. PHOTO: Maddy Rochow </p>\\n
<p>SHOWCASED: Beechworth Golden Serpent Dragon Boat Club members had fun demonstrating what dragon boating is all about. PHOTO: Maddy Rochow </p>\\n

SHOWCASED: Beechworth Golden Serpent Dragon Boat Club members had fun demonstrating what dragon boating is all about. PHOTO: Maddy Rochow

The Beechworth Welcome Expo showcased a diverse range of community groups and organisations
Coral Cooksley
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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