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Report highlights need to care for carers

<p>MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Penny Bingham, Laura Nash and Debbie Tully who founded the Changing Minds group, now under the auspice of UMFC.</p>\\n
<p>MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Penny Bingham, Laura Nash and Debbie Tully who founded the Changing Minds group, now under the auspice of UMFC.</p>\\n

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Penny Bingham, Laura Nash and Debbie Tully who founded the Changing Minds group, now under the auspice of UMFC.

A recent AIHW report has highlighted an urgent need to recognise carers of people with dementia
Coral Cooksley
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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