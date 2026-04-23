The Solar for Apartments program has been extended until 30 June 2027 so that more Victorian households can save on their energy bills, upgrade their apartments and reduce emissions.

Thousands of Victorians living in apartments, units and townhouses are going solar and saving up to $500 a year on their power bills, following strong demand for the $16 million program which is jointly funded by the Victorian and Commonwealth governments.

Since applications opened in February 2024, more than $5.7 million has been paid out in rebates for over 141 multi-unit developments, covering more than 2650 apartment households - almost 50 per cent of which are occupied by renters.

Solar uptake in apartment buildings has traditionally lagged due to higher installation costs and complex ownership and governance arrangements, which this program helps address by reducing upfront costs and simplifying the application and installation process.

According to a Solar Victoria spokesperson, to date only three installations have been completed in regional Victoria - two in the City of Greater Geelong and one in the Surf Coast Shire.

"Through Solar Victoria’s research there are 583 properties representing 5593 households in rural and regional Victoria that are likely to be eligible for Solar for Apartments rebates," the spokesperson said.

"By extending the program out to 2027, we’re giving regional owners’ corporations more time and certainty to work through challenges and get solar installed."

Successful applicants will receive rebates of up to $2800 per apartment, or up to $140,000 per building for buildings of up to 50 apartments, to install solar panels on their rooftop.

The program will deliver up to 10,000 solar PV system rebates for Victorians living in apartment buildings, with shared rooftop solar systems helping residents save up to $500 a year on their power bills.

Applications are open to apartment buildings of up to eight storeys, with between five and 50 apartments, and strata townhouses and units.

They must be under the control of an owners' corporation and share a common property rooftop.

Solar Victoria has worked closely with industry, local government and strata community representatives to develop the program so that people living in apartments can reap the benefits of solar.

Solar Victoria CEO Stan Krpan said there has been huge interest from apartment residents.

"That’s why we have extended applications for the program, to give more Victorians the chance to go solar and slash their power bills,” Mr Krpan said.

“We’re making it easier for Victorians living in apartments to benefit from free energy from the sun and save up to $500 a year, including renters who have traditionally missed out on rooftop solar.

“Around 65 per cent of apartment residents are renters and we’re making sure they get the benefit of lower energy bills too.”

For more information and to apply, visit solar.vic.gov.au/apartments.