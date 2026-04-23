The number of Victorians killed in head-on crashes jumped 50 per cent last year, prompting a fresh plea from the Transport Accident Commission for drivers to prioritise vehicle safety technology.

TAC data shows 53 people died in head-on crashes on Victorian roads in 2025, up from 35 the previous year and the highest toll from such incidents since 2016.

The figures have prompted the TAC to highlight lane keep assist (LKA) technology, which uses cameras to detect line markings and alert drivers who are drifting out of their lane.

If a driver fails to respond, the system gently steers the vehicle back into its lane.

Research by the Monash University Accident Research Centre estimates LKA reduces run-off-road and head-on crashes resulting in fatality or serious injury by 22 per cent.

TAC Head of Road Safety Samantha Cockfield said the increase underlined the importance of choosing the right vehicle.

"Head-on crashes are claiming far too many lives on our roads, and this increase shows why choosing the safest vehicle you can afford is absolutely critical," she said.

LKA is available across a broad range of new and used vehicles.

With around 320,000 new and more than 500,000 used vehicles sold in Victoria each year, the TAC is urging buyers to make safety features a priority.

Drivers can check the safety rating and features of their current or prospective vehicle at howsafeisyourcar.com.au.