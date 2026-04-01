This year’s Beechworth to Bridge’s (B2B) annual ‘walk, talk and support’ event drew three brothers to take part in raising suicide prevention awareness as well mental health at the weekend with perfect autumn weather for all participants.

The two-day event took in picturesque local scenic trails with Saturday’s walk headed to Yackandandah and Sunday’s walk to Stanley via Lake Kerferd for a morning tea stop.

Wahgunyah’s Joel Waring had been invited to join in by his brothers Niall and Kane who have previously undertaken the walk.

“The topic tends to be covered up and not spoken about,” Joel said.

“It’s the first time I’ve done the walk and it is a good event for people to share stories.”

Kane said he did the last five kilometre walk into Bright three years ago.

“I did the whole walk last year, and then doing it again today,” he said.

Niall said the walk had been his fourth time in a row with his first one in 2022 from Beechworth to Bright via Everton and Myrtleford.

“It’s been great doing this walk and the participants are incredible,” he said.

“You walk, talk, and support anyone you speak to and are doing it for the right reasons, supporting local charities, and their own health.”

B2B founder Lisa Cartledge said this year had been the first sell-out for both days with 120 walkers participating on each day.

“We've been pleasantly surprised and grateful,” she said.

Lisa said among highlights for this year’s walk had been return walkers, with one participant on his fifth walk.

“At the end of yesterday [Saturday] people had walked 25 plus kilometres and were smiling which was awesome,” she said.

“The event is really rewarding, well organised and catered for and we’ll be back coming next year.”

Lisa said the message is getting out and about the reasons for the walk since the event began.

“It's not a fun run or a race and is a nice walk and chat about things that are sometimes hard to talk about and supporting each other," she said.

“The walk makes me happy and proud of our community, committee and our volunteers.

“People from the community who aren't walking get involved, whether they donate food or help set up and it's a real team effort with many people behind the scenes.”

Robyn Funston who helps with organising catering said people’s generous is incredible.

“I've probably got about 16 bakers who turn up every year with homemade food, and the walkers love it,” she said.

She said other organisations helped as well.