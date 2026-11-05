Art Prize to celebrate exciting milestone

Next year marks an exciting milestone for the Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize when it celebrates its 10th anniversary in March. Committee member Irena Webster said entries opened at the beginning of this month for the 2027 event running from 6 to 14 March. Ms Webster said this year’s successful event drew an impressive number of entries and strong artwork sales with the team looking forward to another outstanding creative event. While the Art Prize continues to attract strong participation from local and regional artists, its reputation for professionalism and artistic excellence has also drawn entries from across Australia. “Next year, we look forward to welcoming both new exhibitors and many familiar faces,” Ms Webster said. “A major attraction during the popular Rutherglen Tastes March long weekend, the Art Prize brings life, colour and creativity to our community, showcasing an exceptional range of artistic talent.” Ms Webster said the exhibition has become a significant drawcard for visitors who appreciate and purchase quality artwork as well as to enjoy the warm hospitality, outstanding food and renowned Rutherglen wines. “With continued generosity of business sponsors, and in recognition of our special anniversary, Arts Rutherglen is delighted to announce an increased prize pool of $18,200," she said. Categories for works are Painting/Mixed Media, Work on Paper, 3D Artworks, Photography and Youth. Ms Webster said an exceptional standard of entries in the Youth categories had been an inspiration. “Participation continues to grow, reflecting encouragement and dedication by secondary school art teachers,” she said. “They play an important role in nurturing young creative talent.” To mark the special milestone, the committee is planning additional opportunities for visitors to engage with the arts, along with the exciting announcement of a Public Art commission. A Gala opening night will be held at 6.30pm on Friday 5 March, with the announcement of prize winners by distinguished judges Benalla Art Gallery director Eric Nash and Yackandandah’s Sluga Gallery photographer Nancy Sluga. As exhibition space is becoming limited with each year’s increasing entry numbers and growing popularity of the Art Prize, Ms Webster said the committee encouraged early entries. “We may need to place a cap on the number of artworks accepted,” she said. The exhibition will be held at the Memorial Hall in Rutherglen with a $5 entry fee. To book tickets visit TryBooking at https://www.trybooking.com/DNAYQ or contact Ms Webster on 0429 401 835 for further information.