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10-year milestone celebrated for social enterprise schools program

<p>YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS: Beechworth\\u2019s St Joseph\\u2019s Primary School students Oscar (left), Aidan, Joe, Henry, Walter and Harry at the recent Social Enterprise Schools market held by ACRE at the Old Beechworth Gaol. PHOTO: Mark Butters</p>\\n
<p>YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS: Beechworth\\u2019s St Joseph\\u2019s Primary School students Oscar (left), Aidan, Joe, Henry, Walter and Harry at the recent Social Enterprise Schools market held by ACRE at the Old Beechworth Gaol. PHOTO: Mark Butters</p>\\n

YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS: Beechworth’s St Joseph’s Primary School students Oscar (left), Aidan, Joe, Henry, Walter and Harry at the recent Social Enterprise Schools market held by ACRE at the Old Beechworth Gaol. PHOTO: Mark Butters

Around 200 people visited the 10-year anniversary market day held by Beechworth-based ACRE
Coral Cooksley
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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