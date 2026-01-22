Beechworth Tennis Club is inviting the wider community to pick up a racquet and give tennis a go, hosting a relaxed Community Open Day on Sunday, 1 February.

Founded in 1935, Beechworth Tennis Club has long been part of the town’s social fabric.

After a short hiatus, the club re-formed in 2022 and now operates from a brand-new, four-court, LED-lit Rebound Ace facility at Baarmutha Park.

The open day is designed to welcome people who may not know the club exists, haven’t played tennis in years, or are simply looking for a friendly, low-pressure way to get active and connect.

“We’re more than a tennis club — we’re a community of families, friends and volunteers bringing tennis back to life in Beechworth,” club committee member, Louise Friend said.

“This day is about inclusion, confidence and fun, not competition.”

The event will feature a range of informal, drop-in activities suitable for all ages and abilities, including kids’ mini-tennis, basic coaching and friendly rallies, social speed rounds, and a rally court for more confident players.

A sausage sizzle will help create a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

From approximately 7.30pm, the club will also televise the Australian Open Men’s Final, giving attendees the chance to stay on, relax and enjoy the match together.

No prior experience is required and there is no obligation to join or play competition.

Club committee members will be on hand to answer questions, provide advice, and share information about flexible ways to get involved, including social and family-friendly tennis options.

Community members are encouraged to drop in at any time from 4.30pm, stay as long as they like, and enjoy a welcoming introduction to local tennis.