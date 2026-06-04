A volunteer from the UK at the Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter has been excited with the chance to help out.

Lorna Dalziel from Norwich, England – two hours north of London – has been a volunteer at the shelter since April this year.

“I’ve been the longest staying volunteer at the moment, and it means a lot to me to be here,“ she said.

“Travelling around Australia for close to two years, Lorna said she discovered the opportunity via Facebook.

“Releasing koalas into the wild was incredible.

“This is why you do this so you can actually see that happen, and to see them get to good health to be released, or be big enough to be released.

“I'll remember that forever."

Volunteer Jess Knight from Southhampton in England has been at the shelter for a couple of weeks.

“I’ve been here twice previously for about a month and a half, and now for a couple of weeks,” she said.

Travelling around Australia for around 18 months, Jess said she enjoys returning to the shelter.

“I've always loved animals, and it’s been really special to meet someone like Glenda who has devoted her entire life to this,” she said.

“She's an amazing woman and is so knowledgeable.

“Every single thing you ask her, she knows, and she's still so passionate.”